Rob Nelson, co-studio head of Rockstar North and GTA 6 lead, has explained that the game took so long simply because the studio had the option to.
I don't think I'm surprising anyone by saying that GTA 6 has taken quite a while to come out. It's been 13 years, two console generations, and four Doctor Who actors since GTA 5, and it's made GTA 6 the most-anticipated game of all-time. And considering the first 10 GTA games were released in just 12 years, it kind of puts things into perspective just how long it's been, which feels even weirder when you realise we're just about a day away before people in New Zealand start playing it.
Speaking to The Guardian, Rockstar Games head of publishing Jennifer Kolbe adds that the devs "would never stop working on this game if they had the choice," with Nelson explaining, "it's really hard to close it down." He adds that with "a little bit of space from it, you can look at it objectively and go: 'I'm proud of what we've done.'" In the end, "it is being taken away from you."
Nelson questions that if a developer had as many resources as Rockstar did, wouldn't they also go for the most ambitious game they could possibly make? He explains, "What we have grappled with is the transition from being limited by technical constraints to being limited by human resource constraints," adding, "You can keep going forever… People say you can throw money at the problem, and you can to an extent, but it's no guarantee of making something good."
Kolbe adds, "They could have made GTA 5.5 and done it faster," but that “ultimately, that's not what they wanted." Nelson chimes in, "You have to take big swings. It can't be just more of the same."
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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