GTA 6 hacker who reportedly cost Rockstar $5 million pleads guilty to everything

Earlier this year, however, it was reported that Kurtaj had been released from the secure hospital where he was being held as he awaited a criminal trial, and that's what's happening now. The BBC reports that today at Woolwich Crown Court, Kurtaj pleaded guilty to hacking Rockstar, in addition to other hacks he carried out with cybercrime group Lapsus$. He reportedly showed no emotion. This comes just days before the actual release of GTA 6 on November 19.
During his time in prison, Kurtaj was also caught using a phone, according to the BBC. As well as reportedly taunting the police with a text message, he apparently posted updates to Snapchat, with the outlet sharing a selfie captioned: "Phone about to be seizedi think will get another soon inshallah".
Today, Kurtaj also pleaded guilty to physically assaulting workers while he was in custody – the BBC notes that this included biting people. The hacker hasn't been sentenced yet.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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