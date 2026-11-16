GTA 6 hacker who reportedly cost Rockstar $5 million pleads guilty to everything

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Arion Kurtaj, the hacker behind the 2022 leaks, hasn't been sentenced yet

Jason and Lucia sit in a car
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)
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The hacker behind the massive GTA 6 leak of 2022 has now pleaded guilty after previously being indefinitely confined to a secure hospital.

21-year-old Arion Kurtaj had allegedly hacked Rockstar Games in a hotel room using an Amazon Fire Stick while on bail for previous crimes back in 2022. This led to an enormous amount of GTA 6 footage hitting the web well before Rockstar had even properly revealed its upcoming title – the developer later said the incident cost $5 million and "thousands of hours of staff time" to recover from.

In 2023, Kurtaj was deemed psychiatrically unfit to stand trial, and was later sentenced to indefinite life in a secure hospital, where he was set to remain unless deemed no longer a danger by doctors. A mental health assessment had previously determined that he "continued to express the intent to return to cybercrime as soon as possible. He is highly motivated."

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Earlier this year, however, it was reported that Kurtaj had been released from the secure hospital where he was being held as he awaited a criminal trial, and that's what's happening now. The BBC reports that today at Woolwich Crown Court, Kurtaj pleaded guilty to hacking Rockstar, in addition to other hacks he carried out with cybercrime group Lapsus$. He reportedly showed no emotion. This comes just days before the actual release of GTA 6 on November 19.

During his time in prison, Kurtaj was also caught using a phone, according to the BBC. As well as reportedly taunting the police with a text message, he apparently posted updates to Snapchat, with the outlet sharing a selfie captioned: "Phone about to be seizedi think will get another soon inshallah".

Today, Kurtaj also pleaded guilty to physically assaulting workers while he was in custody – the BBC notes that this included biting people. The hacker hasn't been sentenced yet.

GTA 6 won't make kids violent, UK Conservative Party leader thinks: "Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter – I didn't hit anybody after playing those."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

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