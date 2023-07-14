The teenager accused of massive GTA 6 leak has been deemed psychiatrically unfit for trial

The teenager who was arrested by London police for that gargantuan GTA 6 leak from last year has been deemed psychiatrically unfit to stand trial.

Per Reuters, 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj, a member of the Lapsus$ hacking group, has been accused by prosecutors of hacking GTA developer Rockstar Games and then threatening to leak the GTA 6 source code. However, Reuters reports that Kurtaj has been assessed by psychiatrists who have deemed him unfit to stand trial for himself. For that reason, the jury will determine whether he truly committed what's being alleged in lieu of delivering a guilty or not guilty verdict.

In case you were living under a rock during September 2022, it was around that time that more than 90 videos and screenshots purportedly taken from a GTA 6 test build were shared online. The next day, Kurtaj was arrested under suspicion of being linked to the leak and was formally charged just days later.

He is also being accused of hacking Uber and fintech firm Revolut, blackmailing Britain's biggest broadband provider BT Group and mobile operator EE between July and November 2021, and hacking chip maker Nvidia Corp in February 2022 alongside a 17-year-old who can't be named due to his age. The pair's alleged modus operandi is apparently hacking companies and then demanding ransom as payment for not publishing data and/or sensitive materials.

In total, Kurtaj has been charged with 12 offenses, including three counts of blackmail, two counts of fraud, and six charges under the Computer Misuse Act. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old is on trial for two counts of blackmail, two counts of fraud, and three charges under the Computer Misuse Act relating to the alleged hacking of BT and Nvidia, which he has denied.

