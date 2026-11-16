Judge essentially says, "No, I don't think I will," after RAM manufacturers file a motion to dismiss the price-fixing lawsuit against them

You may remember that a few months ago it came to light that a class action lawsuit was being filed against the three biggest RAM manufacturers on the planet, Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix. Obviously, the RAM crisis has been going on for the entirety of 2026, but a mix of individuals and stakeholder companies are accusing the big three of working together to secure those high prices in a market they have almost total production control over.
Well, it turns out that the makers of the best RAM for gaming filed a request to dismiss the case as nothing more than an attempt to "rerun" a very similar suit back in 2018. For those who don't know, this isn't the first time these companies have been accused (or found guilty) of price fixing. But the judge presiding over the case has assured it will press ahead.
According to Tom's Hardware, Judge Noël Wise has dismissed the request for dismissal. When the big three had argued they all have to watch one another "like hawks" to ensure reasonable pricing within the market, Judge Wise cleverly retorted, "Their contentions are more akin to hawks flying in formation — an activity that hawks ordinarily do not do."
The lawsuit itself also comes after production of DDR4 RAM has been slowed down by all three RAM makers, forcing even more of a squeeze on the world's supply of DDR5 used by consumers, all sorts of tech, and AI companies building data centres.
To make matters worse, the situation doesn't appear to be improving, even as AI bubble-bursting fears have seen massive hits to the share price of Google and Nvidia recently. Sam Altman recently met with Samsung to agree on renewed manufacturing deals for OpenAI's production. In 2025, the deal the two companies struck saw Samsung committing to supplying Altman's AI empire with roughly 40% of the world's entire supply of DRAM production.
For those who don't know, 2018 saw a similar price-fixing suit against these companies that was ultimately dismissed due to a lack of evidence. However, in a case long before that, in 2005, Samsung and SK Hynix both pleaded guilty to a price-fixing conspiracy between 1998 and 2002. Samsung had to pay a $300 million fine, SK Hynix paid a $185 million fine, and Micron only avoided criminal prosecution by blowing the whistle on the other two.
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This time around, according to Tom's Hardware, the big three argued their recent behaviour doesn't indicate price-fixing and coordination; rather, three companies working similarly in a highly concentrated market "reacting to the same pressures" and making decisions that can maximise profit in a period of increased demand.
Nonetheless, the case will press on. Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix have until December 7 to present their official rebuttals in a case management conference before the next steps are taken in early 2027.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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