It's not even Prime Day yet, and I'm already finding mini PCs for gaming or work that are over 50% off

Amazon's latest discount season is almost upon us, with the Prime Big Deal Days taking place on October 6 and 7, but some early deals have already begun — if you know where to look. Thankfully, we do.
One product type that is already seeing some discounts, but some well-hidden ones, are mini PC deals. These pint-sized computers are designed to take up little space on your desk, and the deals ensure they won't take up much of your budget too, with some rigs up to 50% off at Amazon. You can find a few of the best discounts below, from brands that we know and trust, and while most of them are gaming rigs, there are one or two business PCs too for if you only play indie titles.
We've rated other mini PCs from Geekom, and, like the IT13 Max, they're designed for tasks like AI workflows, video editing, graphic design or, of course, gaming. It's almost half price in this deal, which seems to bring it to its lowest price, though stock is limited.
We've covered Acemagic's mini PCs during the sales before, and the brand has several discounted options again. The highlight is the M1, designed for lighter gaming, with 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, which is just over 20% off.
It's not a gaming PC, but it's the archetypal mini PC, and it'll be very useful for work, though gaming on Mac can be tricky. Apple's most recent compact unit is down to its lowest price, with over $100 off. Note, only the 16GB models are discounted
Here's another brand we've covered before in the sales. This 16GB mini machine has a sizeable 1TB SSD, perfect for if you hoard downloaded titles you barely play. The M6 Ultra has been at this price before, but it's still a solid $200 saving.
This HP unit isn't designed for gaming, but its specs mean it could handle lighter loads. It's worth knowing about thanks to the meaty discount, as well as the range of connection options like two display ports, four USB 3.1s and multiple 3.5mms.
A mini PC might not be the first port of call for someone getting into PC gaming. It's easy to assume you need a pre-built super-machine, or to construct your own rig with own-chosen parts.
But they have a few advantages; mainly that they're small. These devices are designed not to take up loads of desk space, while still offering loads of connection offerings.
Unless you buy an expensive mini gaming PC like the Asus ROG GR70, you're not going to be getting the absolute best specs. But you'd be surprised by how much space some of the above products have; multiple offer 1TB SSD.
Lots of the mini gaming PCs listed above also undercut many pre-built rigs, bearing in mind the discounts. So they could be an easier way to get into gaming, ticking all your boxes even if they're not the most powerful out there.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.