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Prime Day retro deals wrap up tonight, so here are the consoles, handhelds, and accessories I'd grab before the sale ends

Round two of October Prime Day has begun

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Spyro Plush sitting on top of Pac-Man dressed as a vampire and a &quot;Prime Day deals&quot; badge on right.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

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Prime Day retro deals have been a mixed bag this year, but now that Big Deal Days is in its final stretch, we could see new discounts emerge. There's no guarantee that Amazon will price cut additional consoles, handhelds, controllers, and acessories today, but that is its pitch for this year's sale, and if it is giving us more to enhance our classic gaming setups with, it will be before midnight tonight.

I've actually been digging through Prime Day for anything tied to the best retro consoles since Monday. The start of the week served as day zero, so we're technically on day two of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2026, and I've already managed to pluck out retro handhelds and some excellent retro controllers. The trick here is to not get bogged down looking for massive savings, as with everything being ravaged by RAMageddon and AI data centre impact on components, finding pricer gadgets for less is tough.

I also wouldn't pay too much mind to those big shiny retro deals on Amazon's front page with red badges slapped on them. Yes, some of the gadgets and gizmos I'm looking for may pop up there, but you're more likely to have cheap pants thrown onto your screen than a worthwhile console or handheld. Simply put, you'll want to stick with me for the remainder of the sale, as I'll be showing you sneaky discounts and new-old-stock options that could soon be relegated to a collector's item on the second-hand market.

UK

Curated by
Photo of Phil Hayton in blue t shirt and grey beanie hat.
Curated by
Phil Hayton

I've been covering all things retro gaming for decades, having previously contributed guides on classic games, oddball handhelds, and more for the likes of the BBC. These days, I spend my time crafting modern ways to play old favorites and getting the most out of your vintage hardware, and that means I'm primed to pick out all the offers that will actually help you revisit history's greatest outings this Prime Day.

Currently playing:

Banjo Tooie, Evercade Nexus

Space Station: Silicon Valley, N64

MediEvil, PS1

Best Prime Day retro gaming deals

GameSir Pocket Taco
Lowest price
GameSir Pocket Taco: was $34.99 now $27.99 at Amazon

Prime Day has finally knocked 20% off the GameSir Pocket Taco, and that brings the standalone Bluetooth controller down to its previous lowest price. This is the gamepad to grab if you want something that'll turn your phone into a chonkier Game Boy while also working with other devices wirelessly.

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View Deal
8Bitdo FlipPad
One to watch
8Bitdo FlipPad: $29.99 at Amazon

Just like with the Pocket Taco, I'm expecting some sort of discount from the 8Bitdo FlipPad once Prime Day properly kicks in. Ideally, we'll see it hit closer to the $20 mark, as that's what tends to happen with the brand's other controllers during the sales.

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View Deal
8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth controller
8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth controller: was $44.99 now $34.99 at Woot!

Amazon's sister site Woot has us covered with 22% off 8Bitdo's excellent N64 controller, and I suspect this will be the same discount eventually offered by Big Deal Days. I'd be surprised if it drops lower during Prime Day, but keep in mind you'll need a Retro Receiver to use this version with the OG console.

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View Deal
Gulikit Elves 2 Pro (black)
Adapter bundle
Gulikit Elves 2 Pro (black): was $49.89 now $35.93 at Amazon

This Elves 2 Pro offer isn't too shabby, but the real value comes in the fact it includes a Goku 2 Wireless Adapter. That's going to let you sync straight up to your modern emulation systems with minimal latency, while its default Bluetooth functionality is still there for original consoles armed with Retro Receivers.

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8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth controller
8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth controller: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon

The M30 is almost at its lowest ever price, but you shouldn't let a dollar's difference get in the way of getting the best wireless Sega Genesis/Mega Drive controller out there. This is the Bluetooth version, so you also will need a Retro Receiver to use it with the OG systems, but you could also use it with DIY emulation setups, your PC, and even the Switch if you prefer.

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View Deal
8BitDo SN30 Pro
Watch for bigger cuts
8BitDo SN30 Pro: was $44.99 now $33.74 at Amazon

The SN30 is a pretty versatile all-in-one retro controller that looks like it belongs to the SNES, but includes dual thumbsticks for later systems like the PS1. My ideal price for this is under $30, but Prime Day has knocked 25% off compared to its typical price.

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My Arcade Atari Pocket Player Pro
One to watch
My Arcade Atari Pocket Player Pro: was $44.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This cheap Atari handheld is actually pretty impressive, and it's a staple gadget to watch during the sales. Right now, it's under $40, but it can drop lower and will hopefully do so during Prime Day this time around.

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View Deal
The C64 Mini Black Edition
Cheaper than last Prime
The C64 Mini Black Edition: was $69.99 now $65.98 at Amazon

This listing is slightly sneaky since it isn't dressed as a deal. However, it is $5 cheaper than the Woot deal I plucked out during the summer Prime Day, and closer to the record lows set by the original beige version during previous sales (and just generally since no one seemed to want them for years).

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View Deal
My Arcade Atari GameStation Go
My Arcade Atari GameStation Go: was $179.99 now $119 at Woot!

The full-fat Atari GameStation Go is down to its lowest price thanks to Woot. $120 might still feel like a lot for a handheld that plays archaic early '80s capers, but this handheld packs every control type you could possibly need and 200 classics, not to mention it also has HDMI output for your TV.

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View Deal
Kaico Summercart64 for N64
Kaico Summercart64 for N64: was $87.99 now $74.79 at Amazon

If you've been itching to play ROM hacks or backups on your original N64 or even the fancy new Analogue 3D, the flash cart you need is now under $75. There are others out there, but this is one of the most affordable and reliable options that trades blows with models over twice its price.

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Mcbazel ODV-GBS-C HDMI upscaler
Mcbazel ODV-GBS-C HDMI upscaler: was $89.90 now $71.92 at Amazon

The GBS-C is firmly on my watch list every Prime Day, and the retro upscaler just received its usual 20% discount. That will let you upgrade your PS2 setup and eliminate de-interlacing jitters for just over $70, and it's a small price to pay considering the results. It's also great for other systems with RGB output support too, even if it isn't quite as punchy as the OSSC when dealing with 16-bit machines.

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View Deal
McBazel OSSC
McBazel OSSC: was $111.99 now $89.59 at Amazon

The OSSC is back under $90 for Prime Day, and it remains my favorite way to connect retro consoles to modern TVs and monitors. While there are better options if you're using systems with heavy deinterlacing (see the GBS-C above for the PS2), this gadget uses line doubling to increase resolution with great sharpness and clarity and provides heaps of options for tweaking your visuals.

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View Deal
Retroid Pocket 5 (black)
Clearance discount
Retroid Pocket 5 (black): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

The Pocket 5's clearance discounts line up nicely with Prime Day, as while the new Pocket 6 is around with enhanced specs, this handheld is easier to get hold of and provides largely the same experience in retro games. It remains one of my favorite portables to this day, and with an extra $30, it's one of the more affordable emulation machines right now.

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View Deal

When does Amazon Prime Day start?

Amazon Prime Day kicks off at midnight tonight, but discounts have already been popping up. In theory, the proper offers will be saved for tomorrow night, so make sure to check back in if you've not found the right price.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

This specific Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday October 6, and wraps up on Wednesday October 7, at midnight. You've basically got two days, which used to be the traditional timeframe before Amazon started having a zillion weekly sales a year, to pluck out event-specific savings. As always, though, many of the discounts won't be subscriber-exclusive, so you might be able to nab some after the event.

Do you need a Prime membership for Amazon Prime Day?

Yes, you will need a Prime membership to grab Amazon's subscriber-exclusive offers. The age-old workaround to avoid immediately paying is to sign up for a free trial, but many discounts won't be officially tied to the sale. Simply put, you won't need a subscription for savings without the big red label, and plenty of retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Newegg, and Woot will be running their own rival events.

Live updates

Is using a DualSense with the PS2 blasphemy?

Hand holding PS5 DualSense in front of original PS2 connected to Sony PVM CRT TV on right with 8Bitdo Retro Receiver connected and Silent Hill 2 gameplay on screen.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Look, I reckon I'm something of a retro gaming purist, but I completely get the desire to play old games with a new controller. Luckily, you can pair new-fangled gamepads like the DualSense to the PS1 and PS2 using 8Bitdo's excellent Retro Receivers, and while the one of Sony's systems specifically has yet to receive a Prime Day discount (everyone say booo), there are versions for other consoles with discounts.

8Bitdo Retro Receiver for PS1/PS2 | $24.99 at Amazon
More Retro Receivers at Amazon

I'm pretty salty about the C64 Mini

C64 Mini sitting on top of Commodore 64 Ultimate with purple RGB lighting enabled.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

For years, the original C64 Mini was my go-to system for quick and easy access to the microcomputer's classics. The fact that it was under $50 for a pretty long time at Amazon helps, and the arrival of the brilliant but pricey Commodore 64 Ultimate reinforced my love for the tiny plug-and-play alternative.

I am a bit peeved that the OG beige version has been virtually replaced by the black version at Amazon, and the latter isn't getting any Prime Day discounts. It's admittedly cheaper than its full MSRP, but still sitting higher than the older version was in previous years. You'll still get largely the same emulation-based machine with some homebrew games included instead of commercial releases, but I'd rather the original was still available.

C64 Mini Black Edition | $65.98 at Amazon

8Bitdo's beautiful N64 controller is still hiding at Woot

Close up of 8Bitdo n64 controller and original controller buttons side by side on woodgrain table.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

If you love the original N64 controller's vibe, but really can't stand the trident grips that seemingly require three hands, 8Bitdo has you covered. Its grey N64 Bluetooth controller is still available at Woot with a pretty respectable 22% off, and those colorful buttons really complement the contemporary, yet authentic, take on Ninty's OG gamepad design.

8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth controller | $44.99 $34.99 at Woot

I'm not seeing any fresh deals on day two

Despite Amazon claiming new deals would drop each day during its October Prime event, I'm not seeing anything fresh on the retro gaming front. All the discounts I'm coming across were around yesterday, so I'm sceptical on whether the retailer will serve up anything new. That's no one's fault but the online giant, and given that we're in a cost of living crisis, I feel like it could be doing more to help players enhance their setups.

One of these days, I'll buy this tiny Burger Time arcade machine for my kitchen

Close up of Quarter Arcades Burger Time side art with hands using controls.

(Image credit: Numskull)

Woot is hellbent on getting me to put a countertop Burger Time arcade machine in my kitchen. I would be all over this deal at Woot that brings the Quarter Arcades machine down under $100 if I actually had the space, but as things currently stand, there's barely enough room for my toaster in my shoebox-size space. Therefore, I need anyone who grabs this adorable cabinet to let me know so I can be jealous, as I know from my time with the Bubble Bobble version that this funny functional tiny machine hits all the right notes.

Numskull Quarter Arcades Burger Time | $249.99 $84.99 at Woot

My go-to PS2 upscaler has also been Prime Day'd

PS2 console with GBS-C upscaler connected via SCART and sitting on top with James from Silent Hill 2 on screen in backdrop.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I primarily use the OSSC for upscaling retro console visuals, but there's a specific reason I use a GBS-C with the PS2. Sony sequel system largely outputs 480i, and weaving "interlaced" lines of visuals into solid frames your modern screen understands can result in jittery, distracting visuals. While the Open Source Scan Converter sticks with Bob deinterlacing that specifically causes the shaky visuals, the GBS-C features motion adaptive de-interlacing that helps stabilize textures and background assets that would normally be jumping all over the place.

GBS-C HDMI upscaler | $89.90 $71.92 at Amazon

I need more people to know about the OSSC

Original PlayStation connected to Dough Spectrum Black monitor via OSSC upscaler playing Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The OSSC, or Open Source Scan Converter, is well known within retro gaming enthusiast circles. However, I'm not convinced players and readers at large are fully familiar with what it can do for your classic console setup. Yes, it will benefit systems that support RGB video output, like the SNES and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive the most, but it will take those old visuals, use line doubling to enhance the resolution, and give you a super clean and punchy signal with next to no lag.

Yes, it's an investment compared to cheap HDMI adapters, but the results speak for themselves. The OSSC is one of the few gadgets that I'd always recommend you pick up during Prime Day, as for under $100, it's going to provide you with top-tier 1080p visuals that will keep your old consoles feeling fresh and accessible if you've upgraded your TV.

OSSC HDMI upscaler | $111.99 $89.59 at Amazon

What's your favorite retro console?

Close up of PS1 console on woodgrain TV bench next to OSSC with Sir Dan MediEvil figure on top.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I know we're all here to dig for Prime Day deals, but I'm pretty sure many of you would rather just share your love for retro consoles and classic games. Therefore, I want to know what your personal favorite system from yesteryear is, as I love hearing from readers about their specific setups and experiences throughout the years. We've got a lovely comments section down below where you can share your own story, and I might even delve into some specific examples and look for gadgets that'll suit your needs.

Since you all keep asking about Count Pac-Man...

Vampire Pac-Man plush sitting on Japanese Vectrex.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I've got a lot of weird stuff in the office, and some of you have been asking about my spooky pie-shaped assistant. I actually picked up this adorable wee Vampire Pac-Man plush directly from the toy retailer Toynk last year and had him shipped from the US all the way to sunny Scotland. However, the plush seems to have now made its way to Amazon, so you can grab the coin-ops Count for far less than I did, and I can confirm he's an excellent lil guy for your game room.

Toynk PAC-MAN Halloween Vampire plush | $17.99 at Amazon

Retroid Pocket 5 stock is allegedly depleting

Retroid Pocket 5 on woodgrain desk.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I'm not sure how much I buy into the "only 16 left in stock" red warning messages at Amazon, but given that the Retroid Pocket 5 is being reduced to clear, it could be dwindling. Its current 12% discount helps it serve as a more affordable premium handheld compared to its rivals and own Pocket 6 successor, and there's a chance that by the time Black Friday retro deals roll into town, this punchy portable will be long gone.

Retroid Pocket 5 | $219 at Amazon

No FlipPad, no party

Razer Edge connected to 8Bitdo FlipPad lying next to Game Boy cartridges on woodgrain table.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I really can't get my head around the lack of 8Bitdo FlipPad discounts right now. Prime Day feels like the perfect chance to entice players to turn their phones into Game Boys, yet the USB-C accessory stays firmly at full price. Its resistance to price cuts means its main rival, the GameSir Pocket Taco, is now cheaper; while that pad doesn't feel quite as premium, it offers standalone Bluetooth connectivity.

8Bitdo FlipPad | $29.99 at Amazon
GameSir Pocket Taco | $34.99 $27.99 at Amazon

This wireless Sega Mega Drive controller got me out a bad placed (Metropolis Zone)

Hand holding 8Bitdo M30 Sega Mega Drive/Genesis controller with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 title on Sony Trinitron CRT TV next to Japanese console.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I'm pretty open about my mental health, and a few months back, I was trying to get faster at completing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on the Mega Drive as a distraction from life. Originally, I was using my OG six-button pad, but while I regularly refurbish my gamepads, it admittedly needed a redo. Simply put, trying to make it through Metropolis Zone was absolute hell, so I decided to give a box-fresh 8Bitdo M30 a try.

To my absolute surprise, I felt like the M30 actually enhanced my skills in the blue blur's second outing. That's why I keep sending the Bluetooth version to my pals this Prime Day, as with 20% off, it's a must-grab for your Sega setup. I would have preferred it if the 2.4GHz version was discounted since that will save you using a Retro Receiver and technically features lower latency, but hey, I know most of you will be using modern emulation setups or your Switch anyway.

8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth controller | $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Round two of Prime Day retro deals

A screenshot of the moon in The Legend of Zelda: Majora&#039;s Mask.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Framing the last stretch of Amazon's Prime sale might sound like a giant moon is going to crash into us. Therefore, in the name of being less dramatic, I'll simply say that since Big Deal Days comes to a close at midnight tonight, you've got until then to settle on any sale-specific savings.

In any case, if you don't know me, I'm Phil, and I deal in all things retro in these parts. I've been sniffing around for consoles, controllers, and accessories you can play the classics with all week, so I'd love it if you joined me for the final chunk of this year's subscriber sale. It's certainly been a mixed bag, but there's a chance fresh discounts could drop today before it all turns back into a pumpkin.

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