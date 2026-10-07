Prime Day retro deals wrap up tonight, so here are the consoles, handhelds, and accessories I'd grab before the sale ends

Get notified of updates

Is using a DualSense with the PS2 blasphemy? (Image credit: Phil Hayton) Look, I reckon I'm something of a retro gaming purist, but I completely get the desire to play old games with a new controller. Luckily, you can pair new-fangled gamepads like the DualSense to the PS1 and PS2 using 8Bitdo's excellent Retro Receivers, and while the one of Sony's systems specifically has yet to receive a Prime Day discount (everyone say booo), there are versions for other consoles with discounts. 8Bitdo Retro Receiver for PS1/PS2 | $24.99 at Amazon

More Retro Receivers at Amazon

I'm pretty salty about the C64 Mini (Image credit: Phil Hayton) For years, the original C64 Mini was my go-to system for quick and easy access to the microcomputer's classics. The fact that it was under $50 for a pretty long time at Amazon helps, and the arrival of the brilliant but pricey Commodore 64 Ultimate reinforced my love for the tiny plug-and-play alternative. I am a bit peeved that the OG beige version has been virtually replaced by the black version at Amazon, and the latter isn't getting any Prime Day discounts. It's admittedly cheaper than its full MSRP, but still sitting higher than the older version was in previous years. You'll still get largely the same emulation-based machine with some homebrew games included instead of commercial releases, but I'd rather the original was still available. C64 Mini Black Edition | $65.98 at Amazon

8Bitdo's beautiful N64 controller is still hiding at Woot (Image credit: Phil Hayton) If you love the original N64 controller's vibe, but really can't stand the trident grips that seemingly require three hands, 8Bitdo has you covered. Its grey N64 Bluetooth controller is still available at Woot with a pretty respectable 22% off, and those colorful buttons really complement the contemporary, yet authentic, take on Ninty's OG gamepad design. 8Bitdo N64 Bluetooth controller | $44.99 $34.99 at Woot

I'm not seeing any fresh deals on day two Despite Amazon claiming new deals would drop each day during its October Prime event, I'm not seeing anything fresh on the retro gaming front. All the discounts I'm coming across were around yesterday, so I'm sceptical on whether the retailer will serve up anything new. That's no one's fault but the online giant, and given that we're in a cost of living crisis, I feel like it could be doing more to help players enhance their setups.

One of these days, I'll buy this tiny Burger Time arcade machine for my kitchen (Image credit: Numskull) Woot is hellbent on getting me to put a countertop Burger Time arcade machine in my kitchen. I would be all over this deal at Woot that brings the Quarter Arcades machine down under $100 if I actually had the space, but as things currently stand, there's barely enough room for my toaster in my shoebox-size space. Therefore, I need anyone who grabs this adorable cabinet to let me know so I can be jealous, as I know from my time with the Bubble Bobble version that this funny functional tiny machine hits all the right notes. Numskull Quarter Arcades Burger Time | $249.99 $84.99 at Woot

My go-to PS2 upscaler has also been Prime Day'd (Image credit: Phil Hayton) I primarily use the OSSC for upscaling retro console visuals, but there's a specific reason I use a GBS-C with the PS2. Sony sequel system largely outputs 480i, and weaving "interlaced" lines of visuals into solid frames your modern screen understands can result in jittery, distracting visuals. While the Open Source Scan Converter sticks with Bob deinterlacing that specifically causes the shaky visuals, the GBS-C features motion adaptive de-interlacing that helps stabilize textures and background assets that would normally be jumping all over the place. GBS-C HDMI upscaler | $89.90 $71.92 at Amazon

I need more people to know about the OSSC (Image credit: Phil Hayton) The OSSC, or Open Source Scan Converter, is well known within retro gaming enthusiast circles. However, I'm not convinced players and readers at large are fully familiar with what it can do for your classic console setup. Yes, it will benefit systems that support RGB video output, like the SNES and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive the most, but it will take those old visuals, use line doubling to enhance the resolution, and give you a super clean and punchy signal with next to no lag. Yes, it's an investment compared to cheap HDMI adapters, but the results speak for themselves. The OSSC is one of the few gadgets that I'd always recommend you pick up during Prime Day, as for under $100, it's going to provide you with top-tier 1080p visuals that will keep your old consoles feeling fresh and accessible if you've upgraded your TV. OSSC HDMI upscaler | $111.99 $89.59 at Amazon

What's your favorite retro console? (Image credit: Phil Hayton) I know we're all here to dig for Prime Day deals, but I'm pretty sure many of you would rather just share your love for retro consoles and classic games. Therefore, I want to know what your personal favorite system from yesteryear is, as I love hearing from readers about their specific setups and experiences throughout the years. We've got a lovely comments section down below where you can share your own story, and I might even delve into some specific examples and look for gadgets that'll suit your needs.

Since you all keep asking about Count Pac-Man... (Image credit: Phil Hayton) I've got a lot of weird stuff in the office, and some of you have been asking about my spooky pie-shaped assistant. I actually picked up this adorable wee Vampire Pac-Man plush directly from the toy retailer Toynk last year and had him shipped from the US all the way to sunny Scotland. However, the plush seems to have now made its way to Amazon, so you can grab the coin-ops Count for far less than I did, and I can confirm he's an excellent lil guy for your game room. Toynk PAC-MAN Halloween Vampire plush | $17.99 at Amazon

Retroid Pocket 5 stock is allegedly depleting (Image credit: Phil Hayton) I'm not sure how much I buy into the "only 16 left in stock" red warning messages at Amazon, but given that the Retroid Pocket 5 is being reduced to clear, it could be dwindling. Its current 12% discount helps it serve as a more affordable premium handheld compared to its rivals and own Pocket 6 successor, and there's a chance that by the time Black Friday retro deals roll into town, this punchy portable will be long gone. Retroid Pocket 5 | $219 at Amazon

No FlipPad, no party (Image credit: Phil Hayton) I really can't get my head around the lack of 8Bitdo FlipPad discounts right now. Prime Day feels like the perfect chance to entice players to turn their phones into Game Boys, yet the USB-C accessory stays firmly at full price. Its resistance to price cuts means its main rival, the GameSir Pocket Taco, is now cheaper; while that pad doesn't feel quite as premium, it offers standalone Bluetooth connectivity. 8Bitdo FlipPad | $29.99 at Amazon

GameSir Pocket Taco | $34.99 $27.99 at Amazon

This wireless Sega Mega Drive controller got me out a bad placed (Metropolis Zone) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) I'm pretty open about my mental health, and a few months back, I was trying to get faster at completing Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on the Mega Drive as a distraction from life. Originally, I was using my OG six-button pad, but while I regularly refurbish my gamepads, it admittedly needed a redo. Simply put, trying to make it through Metropolis Zone was absolute hell, so I decided to give a box-fresh 8Bitdo M30 a try. To my absolute surprise, I felt like the M30 actually enhanced my skills in the blue blur's second outing. That's why I keep sending the Bluetooth version to my pals this Prime Day, as with 20% off, it's a must-grab for your Sega setup. I would have preferred it if the 2.4GHz version was discounted since that will save you using a Retro Receiver and technically features lower latency, but hey, I know most of you will be using modern emulation setups or your Switch anyway. 8Bitdo M30 Bluetooth controller | $29.99 $23.99 at Amazon