Talking to Game Informer, senior design director Luke Howard emphasizes the importance of Lucia and Jason having some sort of relationship with one another even if the romantic spark fizzles out. "This gave us a good platform on the main flow to expand particularly intense or emotional moments they experience with variation that can expand on their romantic relationship, while not losing anything if that doesn’t exist.
"In short, we did develop variation in scenes and interactions that range from subtle to more significant, but done in a way that should feel authentic to the player’s choices, relationship-wise and also criminal profile."
Howard uses an example of Lucia pulling off an intense armored truck robbery and Jason pulling her aside to check on her, which is a scene with "several variations where the performance direction was captured multiple ways to cover a range emotional energy between them.
"The actors deliveries are brilliant and nuanced – these small tender moments are where we tried to craft pieces that when added up together over the course of the story, author an authentic version of the player’s Jason and Lucia," says Howard.
I've only played a few hours of GTA 6 at this point and haven't had the chance to really change the course of Lucia and Jason's relationship, but I can already tell I'm going to become deeply invested in this part of the game thanks to strong writing and performances all around. Am I going to cry playing a GTA game? It sure seems so.
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
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