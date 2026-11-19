"Net bookings stood at €389m this quarter, above guidance of around €370m," the company says in its new earnings release, which marks a "50% year-on-year" increase. "The outperformance was mainly driven by Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced," Ubisoft says, also acknowledging "strong performances" from catalog sales of Assassin's Creed and Ghost Recon games, as well as its Invincible mobile game.
Ubisoft's superlatives don't stop there, either. "Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced outperformed expectations in its launch quarter," the release continues, "supported by solid in-game spending and a higher-than-expected share of premium editions. The game’s performance also benefited from a more targeted marketing approach."
Black Flag Resynced was one of the first games to be launched after the Ubisoft's "major reset," which saw the company cancel and delay a multitude of games as it restructured its studios under five "creative houses."
Ubisoft says, "Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced illustrates its ability to deliver games that players love and that also perform financially. The newly formed Assassin’s Creed leadership made clear, decisive choices in the final stretch of development. This enabled the game to achieve an elevated level of quality and a commercial performance that positions Black Flag Resynced among the industry’s most successful Action-Adventure remakes."
Still, all that financial success isn't enough to slow down Ubisoft's "rightsizing" operation, which has seen another 1,100 jobs disappear from the company in the past six months alone. Ubisoft has been warning shareholders that losing "key talents and skills" is a big danger for the company, but that hasn't stopped it from cutting many of the developers responsible for its most successful games.
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Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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