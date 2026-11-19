GTA 6 is finally here, and some players have been surprised to find themselves spending more time running errands and doing home repair than, you know, stealing cars through the game's opening hours. Rockstar was absolutely devoted to spending that vast development budget simulating the minutiae of Jason and Lucia's lives, and it's all pretty reminiscent of another infamously expensive game: Sega's Shenmue.
Shenmue made headlines back in 1999 as the most expensive game ever made, with a reported $70 million budget – that'd be about $140 million, accounting for inflation. That number has, of course, been eclipsed multiple times over through the past few decades, but it's still pretty expensive, especially in a world where AAA-beating GOTY contenders like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 are being made for less than $10 million.
We still don't know Rockstar's actual budget for GTA 6, but it's tough to imagine it's anything less than the new most expensive game ever made. There is, of course, a key difference between Grand Theft Auto and Shenmue: Sega's game was not financially successful, failing to recoup its development costs.
Yet Shenmue developed a cult following thanks to its obvious ambition. It was promoted as the first part of a multi-game martial arts epic, which would see protagonist Ryo Hazuki on a globe-trotting quest for revenge. But fighting makes up only a tiny part of the game. You instead spend much of your time exploring a small but densely packed open world, living out Ryo's day-to-day life as you rummage through drawers, drive forklifts, and question wandering NPCs for clues to your next objective.
The early hours of GTA 6 offer a lot more possibility for high-octane chaos, but the game gently encourages you to instead spend your time restoring your home, running errands for neighbors, working out, eating meals, and chatting up random NPCs. In a way, it feels like the fulfillment of Shenmue's ambition – the life simulation now offers genuine payoffs instead of the charming jank we got in 1999.
You'll find this sort of comparison coming up again and again among retro gaming sickos on social media. "Gta 6 is not for the 'normals'," Twitter user drag writes. ""it's for real gamers who spent hours on shenmue buying toy capsules of sonic, it's 89.99 deadly premonition."
"Played a couple hours into GTA6 and um… Yeah, it's a Shenmue game," Alex Lemley says on Bluesky. "They made a Shenmue game, actually. It's a really good Shenmue game, but it's Shenmue."
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nothing has made me more interested in GTA6 than people calling it “Florida Shenmue” today
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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