Rockstar still won't reveal the cost of GTA 6 development, but it's definitely not the previously rumored $1.5 billion

Rockstar Games still won't reveal just how much GTA 6 has cost to develop, but one person involved has shot down the idea that the game has a $1.5 billion budget.
Given the 13-year wait for GTA 6, it's probably safe to assume that Rockstar and Take-Two have spent a lot of money on the project. The game has been worked on in one way or another since at least the mid 2010s, with Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson confirming the studio was working on a version of the game dubbed "Project Americas" – which would've seen the story take place across both North and South America – back in 2015 before the studio shifted focus to work on Red Dead Redemption 2.
Rockstar and Take-Two have kept quiet on just how much the game has and will cost to develop, but a popular guess came from analyst Michael Pachter, who estimated that development costs would exceed $1.5 billion last year, which has since become a popular assumption online.
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Speaking to Bloomberg's Jason Schrier, Rockstar Games' head of publishing, Jennifer Kolbe, was asked about the game's budget. While no concrete answer was given, Schrier notes that she shot down the rumor that the game would surpass $1.5 billion. Granted, that doesn't mean the game's budget won't be one of the largest in gaming history – I'd be surprised if it wasn't – but until the actual number is shared, we won't know for sure.
That being said, GTA 6 is likely going to be a massive release, with everyone expecting it to be one of the biggest game launches of all time – if not the biggest – after 13 years of feverish hype. Given that co-studio head Aaron Garbut said the game doesn't compromise on detail or scale, I'd wager that Rockstar is confident it'll recoup whatever it spent on GTA 6 pretty quickly.
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