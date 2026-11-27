There was a 93.2% turnout in the ballot, which commenced in early November, with 1,163 Rockstar employees voting against the deal and 381 voting in favor. These figures add up to a split of 75.3% and 24.7% – numbers that some devs feel make sense.
Associate principal vehicle AI programmer Thomas March, for example, is one such dev, taking to LinkedIn to share why he was part of the majority vote himself.
"Today, my coworkers and I voted against union recognition at Rockstar North," he writes. "These of course are just my own personal views, but I wanted to add some context for why I did this. The gaming industry has been a terrible and terrifying industry over the past few years, and I can understand why so many people would find this decision confusing."
He's not wrong, judging by reactions to the vote – but he feels Rockstar is different.
"Rockstar has always been a place that enormously values and rewards individual creativity, and putting a union between the close friendships and relationships with the people that made this all possible was not the right decision," March continues. "It was endlessly frustrating to hear the IWGB [Independent Workers' Union of Great Britain] claim I was being exploited, to see them celebrate the delay of our game and to ridicule the people who make everything I do possible."
The dev then explains why he disagrees with the IWGB – which dubbed Rockstar's firing of over 30 employees last year "ruthless" and has repeatedly spoken out against the company's practices.
"I've been more taken care of at Rockstar than any place I've ever worked," he says. "Nowhere else have I been listened to so closely, treated with such respect, even while working with veterans and experts bar none."
March doesn't end his praise there, saying he "never" had any of his calls "overruled," or any concerns ignored. "I was given absolute freedom and trust to make my contributions to the game the best they could be. And on top of that, the benefits of working here, the healthcare, the allowances, the food and drink and snacks, it has always been astonishing beyond description to see an employer genuinely care for our wellbeing," he goes on.
"I never worked a minute of overtime that wasn't purely my own decision and driven by my own passion, and every minute was paid back to me with interest. And no matter what time I left the office, I would see our management all the way to the top leaving later still... and yet they'd thank me for my contributions."
With all of this in mind, March says he's saddened to see all of the outrage surrounding Rockstar.
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"It breaks my heart to hear people saying that they don't want to work here, citing headlines that claim crunch, bad working conditions, and exploitation," he concludes. "Rockstar is, by far, the best place I've ever worked. It is not a cautionary tale, it is an exemplary example – not just in making the most incredible and generational games of all time, but also as a workplace."
Obviously, though, this is one voice of many.
Former devs have shared different views in the past, with some instructing fans to not boycott GTA 6 but rather "support our legal battle instead" and "win justice for the people who helped make" the game but faced dismissal before it could release.
Animation programmer Nestor Uriarte also said he's "worried about getting laid off" even after "working on the biggest game of all time" – you know, Grand Theft Auto 6.
That's all just to say that March's stance – while completely valid – isn't the only one out there. That's the whole point of a vote, I suppose, and his take (while not the sole POV out there) provides a bit of insight perhaps on why it swayed the way it did.
Have a look at our GTA 6 review to learn how we feel about one of the biggest new games this year, or check our GTA 6 guide for more about Rockstar's behemoth release.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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