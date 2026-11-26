A week on from GTA 6's launch, devs at Rockstar Games have officially voted overwhelmingly against a union recognition deal, but those in favor say "we'll keep fighting."
That there was a 93.2% turnout in the ballot, which began earlier this month, and of those voters, 1,163 employees voted against the deal, while 381 voted in favor. That's a split of 75.3% to 24.7%.
Rockstar Games head of publishing, Jennifer Kolbe, says in a statement sent to GamesRadar+ that "we are extraordinarily proud of our team, the culture we've built together and the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6," adding: "This result reflects our team's strong support for continuing the direct relationships, collaboration and open dialogue that have helped make Rockstar Games so innovative and strong. As we look ahead, we're excited to build on all we've accomplished together."
In a statement shared by Vertical Slice, the IWGB notes that the vote result will "not prevent Rockstar workers from organizing with the IWGB or exercising their trade union rights" in the future, "but means management will not be formally committed to regular meetings with union representatives."
The IWGB Rockstar Games Workers Union also encourages those in favor of the deal not to back down, but to "double down on what we stand for."
In a statement sent to GamesRadar+, it says: "For anyone at Rockstar who believes in a fairer workplace, a fairer sector and a fairer society – this isn't a sign to retreat, it's a sign to double down on what we stand for. Hundreds of our coworkers voted in favor of our union at Rockstar, yet sadly we recognize we have more work to do to build understanding and win the trust of more of our colleagues. We're ready to put in the effort to make that happen.
"Whilst we haven't emerged with a recognition deal, this ballot has put our union on the radar of every worker, and opened the door for new kinds of conversation to start happening," it continues.
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"People entirely unfamiliar with unions were for the first time debating employment conditions, collective bargaining rights, and our contracts. We heard from many more colleagues about what mattered to them, and we hope people will continue to engage so that we can see where these new discussions can lead us."
It says that while "a recognition agreement would have marked a path towards greater workplace democracy," it sees this as "one route of many," adding: "At Rockstar we have already won, and will continue to win, tangible changes that improve our everyday lives. We’ll keep fighting for a say. For pay transparency, contractual overtime pay, and protections against AI and layoffs.
"The power to shape our working lives has always been, and will always be, in our hands."
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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