Despite a falling-out with the company that led to the creation of the PlayStation, former Sony Computer Entertainment CEO Ken Kutaragi says he loves Nintendo.
For those unaware, Sony's first foray into the games industry was in collaboration with Nintendo, which was looking to create a CD-based add-on for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in the vein of the Sega CD. Sony and Nintendo's collaboration was dubbed the Play Station, but one day after Sony unveiled the collaboration, Nintendo announced a partnership with Philips to create a SNES CD. This led Sony to pursue its own console, with Kutaragi at the helm, resulting in the PlayStation, which sold over three times as many consoles as the N64.
Ken Kutaragi: I wanted Microsoft to make the Xbox, and I love Nintendo - YouTube
But despite the fallout, Kutaragi tellsThe Game Business, "I love Nintendo," adding, "I [contacted them] every week. One of my counterparts there was my best business friend. I love Nintendo games." He acknowledges the idea that PlayStation was made to get revenge on Nintendo, saying, "Many of the media said, 'Sony suffered a betrayal, they will take some revenge.' No. Totally no. We are all friends"
Kutaragi recalls just how much he worked with Nintendo – starting with a proposed disk for the NES, before working on the sound chip for the SNES itself – "I approached the Nintendo headquarters every week by using the bullet train. So, I seemed to be an acting member in Nintendo. [One woman there] assumed I was their employee. I had a very close relationship [with Nintendo]."
Ultimately, it probably worked out the best for everyone the way it did. Sony ended up making the most successful console ever with the PS2, and every one of its home consoles, barring the PS3, sold over 100 million units. Nintendo got a bit of a reality check when the N64 and GameCube didn't come close to Sony, and pivoted to unique hardware like the Wii and Switch. Shame about Sega though…
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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