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In a shocking move – unless you know your Tolkien, that is – Sauron surrendered at the feet of Pharazon and Numenor's forces. With The Dark Lord seemingly in their captivity, it puts an intriguing twist on future seasons – and the potential desire to harbor an enemy within their gates.
That is something the showrunners have already considered. Speaking to TV Insider, McKay said, "Maybe we start the next season with that exact question. 'What the hell are we supposed to do with him?' How do you actually handle a demigod who has surrendered to you? I think that’s a question worthy of exploration."
McKay added, "Certainly there’s a precedent that if he shows humility, it can potentially give him control of an unwilling adversary. Maybe he’s learning from that precedent in this instance."
On another pressing question – why didn't they kill Sauron? – Payne pointed to the season 2 prologue, starring Jack Lowden as an earlier incarnation of the Dark Lord, as to why that would have been a foolish notion.
"That’s the true thing about Maiar. We’ve shown in our show that the orcs tried that, and he came back as a black goo monster and ultimately re-instantiated," Payne explained.
Fear not, we're definitely getting answers to what Sauron will be up to in Numenor. Amazon officially greenlit The Rings of Power season 4 earlier this week, with filming set to begin next year.
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I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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