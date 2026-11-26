Remember when Ubisoft boss Yves Guillemot said the company was making the world's first AAAA video game with its mediocre pirate RPG Skull and Bones? Well, that terminology landed Ubisoft in a bit of hot water – which it may have gotten itself out of for now, but potentially not forever.
Obviously, when it came down to it, more than a few players disagreed with this sentiment, with a Metacritic score of 59 and a user score of 3.3 essentially dubbing it mid at best. Certainly not what anyone was hoping for after over 10 years of development. Needless to say, the game-loving lawyer wasn't impressed, and in the initial lawsuit, it was alleged: "The statements by the CEO were misleading and enticed consumers to enter into consumer transactions to their detriment."
Ubisoft, however, didn't agree that Guillemot had been misleading, calling his comments "subjective statements" and "classic puffery" – defined in this context as exaggerated statements not intended to be taken literally as fact. As such, the company's lawyers argued: "Plaintiff has not identified a single objective statement about the game's quality that is demonstrably untrue, let alone one that he saw or relied on in purchasing the game as is required under the KCPA [Kansas Consumer Protection Act]."
However, the lawsuit argued that because Guillemot's comments were made during an earnings call, they were directed at investors rather than customers, and therefore the CEO "knew or should have known his statements would be relied upon as credible and truthful." The issue went "beyond mere puffery," it was argued.
Game File points out, though, just how 'AAAA' Skull and Bones is wasn't actually the focus of the argument. Rather, the main point was an alleged digital ownership issue, with claims that fans had been misled into thinking they'd own the game rather than simply its license – a license that, in theory, he could lose access to.
However, a judge sided with Ubisoft back in August. Even so, the lawyer suggested that he'll re-file it in California – Ubisoft had previously argued it required the case to be transferred there – so it might not be over for good yet.
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Whether that AAAA game comment comes back to bite Ubisoft again is another matter, though. Regardless of whether the company is legally in the clear for using it, one CD Projekt Red exec previously appeared to poke fun at it, and more generally it doesn't seem likely that folks are going to let Ubisoft forget about it.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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