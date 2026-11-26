Yes, that's right – it could've been even bigger. It's difficult to fathom, but Rockstar leads Rob Nelson and Scott Mitchell reveal some of what was cut in a new interview with PCGames.
The outlet first asks them about a tennis minigame, which exists in GTA 5. The two admit that developers initially planned to include tennis, but they weren't happy with how it was turning out, so they eventually axed it from the game.
Others, like minigolf, notably did make it in – but I suppose Rockstar was content with their implementation.
Tennis isn't the only feature the studio scrapped, either. Jason and Lucia could've, uh, crawled, and they could've crafted items… survival sandbox game-style. The protagonists might also have been able to fully decorate and furnish their home, much like in The Sims 4 (and I'm especially distraught that decorating was cut).
Rockstar didn't think such features would make sense in Grand Theft Auto 6, both story-wise and in terms of gameplay – hence their removal.
Nelson and Mitchell also point to more immersive elements that devs opted to remove, like movie theater visits, because they ultimately decided they weren't interactive enough. Again, I'm disappointed to learn these didn't make the final launch, but Rockstar probably made the right call.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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