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Andy Serkis has brought out his Gollum voice once more as his new Lord of the Rings film The Hunt for Gollum marks the end of filming.
The wrap video posted by Warner Bros. gives fans a taste of Serkis' final speech on-set, as well as apparent confirmation that Hobbiton will once again be shown on the big screen.
Then, the clip takes a surreal turn: the foul-mouthed "diva" 'Gollum' is trying to be coaxed out of his trailer by the crew. But instead of packing up, the production team grows tired and ends up towing the trailer and shipping him off to places unknown.
The Hunt for Gollum, directed by Serkis, will see the creature formerly known as Smeagol return, finding himself firmly in the crosshairs of Strider/Aragorn (now played by Jamie Dornan, replacing Viggo Mortensen) after gaining possession of The One Ring.
The cast also includes Sir Ian McKellen as Gandalf and Elijah Wood as Frodo, with the story expected to take place just prior or in the early moments of The Fellowship of the Ring. Kate Winslet and Anya Taylor-Joy will also be making their first tentative steps into Middle-earth.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
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