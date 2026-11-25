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The Rings of Power season 3 ending is a surprising one, as the Dark Lord Sauron's last move of this installment is something you probably weren't expecting.
In episode 7, he finally forged the One Ring, which means his victory was seemingly at hand as Númenor and the Elves gathered to stop him. The main action of the episode, however, is reserved for Gandalf and the Blue Wizard Pallando. Below, we break down all the twists and turns of the episode, so you can get up to speed at a glance.
That means there are spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you're not up to date. For everything you need to know about The Rings of Power season 3 ending, head to the below.
Yet all is not smooth sailing for Sauron. Gandalf proves impossible to corrupt, even after Sauron tries to trick him with a vision of his old Harfoot pal Nori. Meanwhile, Galadriel introduces Celeborn to Elrond and Gil-galad, and Pharazôn decides to fight Sauron despite the terrifying size of the Dark Lord's army.
Sauron gifts Pallando a ring and makes a reference to the wizard becoming the Witch-king. However, it seems this is not Pallando's fate, as Gandalf is able to slip the ring from Pallando's finger and return his old friend to the light side. Sadly, Pallando is stabbed through the chest – though the wizard is able to survive long enough to help Gandalf get rid of Khamûl. Pallando's death spurs the men from Rhûn to abandon the fight.
Gandalf then encounters Tom Bombadil, who is not tempted by Pallando's ring at all. In fact, he takes it from Gandalf and makes it disappear, then declines Gandalf's offer of his hat. Classic Tom.
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Finally, Theo warns Sauron that their forces are now evenly matched with the opposing side's, and Sauron reads a letter from Pharazôn gloating that Númenor is the "king of men." Bizarrely, Sauron chooses to surrender. While Pharazôn laughs heartily, relishing his victory, Gil-galad, Galadriel, and Elrond are more doubtful. The season ends with Sauron smirking, as his theme music plays ominously in the background.
Who dies in The Ring of Power season 3 finale?
There is only one significant death in The Rings of Power season 3 finale: Pallando. He is stabbed through the chest by a Nazgnagôl, but he dies redeemed. His death makes the forces of Rhûn abandon the incoming war, which turns the tide in favor of the Elves and Númenor. Also killed in this episode is Khamûl, the Nazgnagôl who snared Pallando to Sauron's side in the first place.
What is the connection to the Witch-king?
Sauron tells Pallando that he could become "a Witch-king no man can slay." Speculation has been rife about who might become the Witch-king in the show, and this seemed to answer all of those questions… until Pallando dies, anyway. The Witch-king is a dark figure, leader of the Ringwraiths, who is ultimately killed by Eowyn (as seen in The Return of the King). With Pallando ruled out, it once again looks like Theo is the likeliest candidate, especially since he couldn't resist rescuing his ring after Galadriel tried to destroy it in episode 7.
How does Nori return? Is it really her?
Nori returns thanks to a vision from Sauron, meant to deceive Gandalf into joining his side. However, Gandalf is able to figure out that he's not really seeing his old friend by referencing her brother. Then, the illusion ends. Later in the episode we catch a glimpse of the real Nori, looking up at the sky, as Gandalf brings Pallando back to the light. It seems she's not been taken by Sauron at all, and may return in the upcoming season 4.
Why is Theo following Sauron again?
Galadriel threw Theo's ring into a pot of molten metal to free him from its influence in episode 7. However, Theo was unable to walk away, still mesmerized by its power. So, we can assume he retrieved the ring and returned to Sauron's service in between episodes.
What does Tom Bombadil do with Pallando's ring?
Tom Bombadil makes Pallando's ring disappear, which so impresses Gandalf he offers the other man his hat (which Tom gracefully declines). Just what he has actually done with the ring is unknown for now, since we know for a fact that Sauron will eventually have all nine rings in his power to give to his Ringwraiths.
What does the finale set up about Númenor?
Since the beginning of the series, there have been ominous signs that Númenor is doomed (as it is in Tolkien's source material). When Sauron surrenders, Pharazôn gloats, while Gil-galad says he sees the "doom of men" in the action. In Tolkien's works, Númenor is essentially destroyed as a punishment for hubris, when it invades the Undying Lands, AKA Valinor, to try and take immortality. Pharazôn is certainly showing this kind of doomed arrogance, which Sauron seems to be taking advantage of – indeed, in Tolkien, Sauron manipulates Pharazôn as his prisoner, and it looks like this storyline is coming in season 4, judging by that smirk.
Why does Sauron surrender?
Sauron receives a letter from Pharazôn gloating that Númenor is the "king of men." It seems the Dark Lord sees some opportunity here, as he immediately goes to surrender to the forces of Númenor and the Elves. While the Elves are wary, Pharazôn is delighted. However, in Tolkien's works, Sauron helps bring about the end of Númenor by manipulating Pharazôn as his prisoner. It looks like this is Sauron's next scheme, signalled by his devious smirk.
Does Sauron have the One Ring when he surrenders?
Before surrendering, Sauron takes off the One Ring. However, he has most likely concealed it somewhere he can wear it again when he needs it, since we know from Tolkien's work this is not the end of the Dark Lord.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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