The Rings of Power season 3 just killed off a major character in a brutal way

The Rings of Power season 3 has already packed an emotional punch, with a shock death coming in episode 4.
So far, we've seen Sauron attempt to learn the secret of the Elven rings, as well as rebellion brewing in Númenor, the surprise arrival of dwarf king Durin's brother, and plenty more besides. Four episodes dropped at once on Prime Video, and it's at the very end of the available installments that we get the most shocking death yet.
Below, we've broken down what happens and what it might mean, which naturally means there are spoilers ahead for The Rings of Power season 3. Turn back now if you're not up to date! If you're ready to dive into this heart-wrenching development, head below.
Who dies in The Rings of Power season 3, episode 4?
Tragically, Arondir the elf is killed in The Rings of Power season 3, episode 4. It's all the more heartbreaking because it's Theo who kills him.
Arondir accompanies Galadriel and Marnûkh, the "orc with an arc" to a fearsome orc fortress in the mountains, Mount Gundabad. Inside, they find Celeborn, Galadriel's husband, who has been missing for centuries.
As they make their escape, they are confronted by one of the Nazgûl, who unmasks himself as Theo. Theo is the son of Bronwyn, Arondir's human lover who died back in season 2. Arondir is shocked to see Theo and doesn't take the chance to run while he has it as Theo urges him to leave.
Things go from bad to worse when Sauron arrives. Sauron is unconcerned by Arondir, instead focused on capturing Galadriel, and so he simply orders Theo to kill his sort-of-father-figure. Theo, wearing one of the evil rings, instantly runs Arondir through with his sword, apparently compelled by Sauron.
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Arondir falls, and Galadriel and Celeborn escape on the back of an eagle, beyond Sauron's grasp – for now.
It's a tragic end for this heroic elf, who almost left Galadriel and Marnûkh entirely to go and seek Theo, but returned to help them both. What happens next for Theo is anyone's guess, but it seems likely that he is indeed on his way to becoming the Witch-king, as many have theorized.
The Witch-king of Angmar is the leader of the Nazgûl, so, if this murder pushes Theo even further down his dark path, we could well see the young lad leading the fearsome band of Ringwraiths. It all remains to be seen.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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