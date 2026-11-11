Paul Bettany keeps hope alive that Vision and Wanda could reunite in the MCU as they found their "own lane to swim in" with the WandaVision trilogy

VisionQuest star Paul Bettany "would love" to reunite with Scarlet Witch actor Elizabeth Olsen on screen in the MCU, following a VisionQuest episode 8 tease that suggests Wanda isn't as dead as you might think.
Note: Spoilers for the VisionQuest finale follow.
During the VisionQuest episode 8 ending, Tommy asks Vision about the dearly departed Maximoff matriarch. Vision's response: "We have said goodbye before. So I suppose it stands to reason we might say hello again." While there's nothing definitive here, it's a statement that leaves open the possibility that the Scarlet Witch could one day return from the dead, much like Vision himself has (more than once).
When asked about a potential reunion with Elizabeth Olsen, at a post-VisionQuest finale screening attended by GamesRadar+, Bettany was similarly ambiguous about the possibility.
"Working with Lizzie was one of the big privileges of my life. Especially on WandaVision, and during all of this time has been amazing. And I do think we found our own lane to swim in, and of course I would love for that to happen, but those sort of decisions are made a little bit above my pay grade. So we'll see what… you know, from your lips to God's ears, and when I say God, I mean Kevin Feige."
While Wanda didn't reunite with her family during the VisionQuest finale, we did get the next best thing: a Billy (and off-screen Agatha) appearance, with Joe Locke reprising his Agatha All Along role. If Bettany has his druthers, a Maximoff family reunion could one day be on the cards. Whether Wanda could return in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars is another possibility, with many fans speculating that Wanda could be behind the mask of one of Doctor Doom's three Latverian Witches. But that's all speculation for now.
We don't know either when we'll next see Vision in the MCU. Star Paul Bettany and VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas have "a lot of ideas" for a second season, but Marvel TV is currently at a crossroads with only one post-Secret Wars show, Zodiac, in development, so VisionQuest could be considered a relic of a past era. But if anyone can be counted on to dodge death and reunite, it's Wanda and Vision.
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I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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