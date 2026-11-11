VisionQuest showrunner and star Paul Bettany "have a lot of ideas" for a potential season 2

VisionQuest has now come to an end as Vision is reunited with his family and ends the threat unleashed by Jocasta and Ultron. However, this may not be the end of the road for the Disney Plus show, especially if the cast and creatives have their way.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the VisionQuest finale
Speaking to GamesRadar+, Paul Bettany says he has "lots" of ideas for where his MCU character could go next. Although, when pushed, he did add that he will "absolutely not" give any of them away.
Similarly, showrunner Terry Matalas confirmed that "yes we do" have plans for what could happen next. "We have a lot of ideas," Matalas added. Indeed, the VisionQuest post-credits scene does set up a potential route for Ultron's return in the MCU, whether this happens in a new season or in Avengers: Secret Wars isn't clear yet.
Meanwhile, at a recent VisionQuest finale Q&A attended by GamesRadar+, Matalas also echoed his hopes. Speaking about what he wants the audience to take away from the show, he said: "I just hope they had a really good time. I hope they connected with all these characters. They walk away satisfied, but not too satisfied, so that maybe we can see these characters again."
Speaking ahead of VisionQuest airing, Bettany also told SFX Magazine about his ideas for Vision's future. "I think that where we get to at the end of this, he's clearly escaped the confines of whoever repurposed him, and he is looking for agency," he explained. "By the end of our show, I think you'll see that it's a really exciting springboard for what Vision might do in the future."
These comments feel particularly intriguing now we know how the series ends, especially following that Wanda-returning tease.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.