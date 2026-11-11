VisionQuest finale's UltraVision sequence was a way of "honoring" WandaVision, says showrunner: "Let's do the Marvel popcorn, and then surprise with a sitcom"

VisionQuest has concluded the WandaVision trilogy. But it wouldn't be an ending without some acknowledgement of the trilogy's beginnings, and VisionQuest episode 8 harks back to its roots in a very fun and unexpected way, correcting a WandaVision mistake in the process.
Warning: spoilers for the VisionQuest finale follow.
In the VisionQuest finale, after a brief punch-up, Vision changes tack and decides the best way to stop Ultron from unleashing nanobots on the population of London is to take a page out of Wanda's book and trap him inside a sitcom of Vision's own creation. That sitcom, UltraVision, quickly unravels as Ultron has more control over the 'show' than Vision expected. But it's a welcome callback to how the WandaVision trilogy started, and unlike WandaVision, it makes the sitcom device central to resolving the season's central conflict.
"All good endings touch upon the beginning," VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas said at a post-finale Q&A attended by GamesRadar+. "The big swing on this was UltraVision and going and going back to that instead of doing a big CGI rock 'em sock 'em, robot. We said, 'Well, let's do that first. Let's do the Marvel popcorn, and then surprise with a sitcom.' That's the big swing of it all."
WandaVision infamously ended with Wanda and Agatha throwing CGI magic spells at each other in the sky, abandoning the ingenious sitcom premise that hooked audiences from the beginning. It's easy to see the VisionQuest finale, which admittedly features a futile burst of Synthezoid fisticuffs, as learning from the mistakes of the WandaVision finale in the way Vision uses a sitcom (complete with a Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez theme!) to dissuade Ultron from his catastrophic course of action.
"I think that was the way of honoring the beginning that I think was the most pressure," Matalas adds. "But also the most fun to make." Separately, GamesRadar+ caught up with E.D.I.T.H. star Emilly Hampshire – no stranger to sitcoms as one of the stars of Schitt's Creek – who spoke about filming UltraVision. "When we were shooting those opening credits, we got to do all that fun stuff that you see for a blip. I don't think you see much of it, but it's like Vision and E.D.I.T.H. having a birthday party and doing things that they've never done before, and it's so sweet."
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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