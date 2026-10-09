VisionQuest showrunner didn't have to worry about working around the MCU's big picture plans: "We pretty much did exactly what we wanted"

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas reveals the level of freedom Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige bestowed upon him when putting together the conclusion to the WandaVision 'trilogy'.
"There was a couple of early ideas that we would talk about with Kevin and be like, 'Well, what about this?'" Matalas told IGN. "And you could quickly read his temperature. But we pretty much did exactly what we [wanted] with these – I had a brilliant writing staff that we conceived in the room and I think it's all on the screen."
Feige, though, did come to Matalas – who has previous as a showrunner on Picard and 12 Monkeys – with one big-picture idea that would form the genesis of the Vision-focused Disney Plus series, which catches back up with 'White Vision' after the events of Westview.
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"The only thing I knew for sure from Kevin when he called about it was he's going to reunite with his son. He's like, 'The rest is up to you.'
That, in turn, led to a brainstorming session and an unlikely eureka moment – it was time to bring back a long-dead Supervillain. "'Well, who's [Vision] talking to? Because Tommy feels like a thing he's got to get to,'" Matalas recalled. "And I was like, 'It's Ultron. It's Ultron.' And then I was like, 'How do I get to Ultron?' Ultron was dead."
As expected from the cinematic universe that brought us the mind-melting WandaVision and the bewitching Agatha All Along, VisionQuest is doing things differently – with Paul Bettany's android seemingly coming into contact with his son, as well as his interactions with various AI in his Mindspace, including Ultron.
Sounds confusing? VisionQuest first reactions hail it as one of Marvel's best shows to date, ensuring that it continues the high bar set by WandaVision.
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VisionQuest streams on Disney Plus from October 14.
For more, check out the Marvel timeline and our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.