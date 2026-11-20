"I didn't know Wanda was in it," Locke said on The View. "I watched the episodes a few months ago because they sent it to me. And then the day that episode came out, I saw everyone online talking about Wanda being back, and I'm like, 'Well, that's not true!' And then I watched and was like, 'Oh, okay, it is true!'"
Don't worry, Joe: It didn't come with our screeners, either. Ruiardh Mollica, who plays Tommy Maximoff in the show, also expressed on his personal Instagram story that he, too, was unaware of the post-credits scene. Either it was a last-minute decision, or Marvel decided to keep it a massive secret for a reason. Either way, the inclusion of the scene sent ticket pre-sales for Avengers: Doomsday sky-high, and made perfect sense for the 'family reunion' aspect of VisionQuest season 1, so it all worked out for the best.
The scene sees good ol' Victor von Doom appear to resurrect Wanda Maximoff from the dead after she brought the Darkhold castle down on her at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When she wakes up, however, her eyes glow a ghastly bright green... implying that she is now under Doom's control. Ruh-roh!
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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