The reference is concealed in Billy Maximoff's jacket, and it was shared online by costume designer Sarah Young. On the denim jacket, a drawing of the Scarlet Witch crown can be seen. Check it out below.
The VisionQuest finale brought the family together, with Tommy Shepherd, Billy Maximoff, and Vision reuniting – though, as far as they all knew, Wanda remained dead. However, the post-credits scene revealed she was resurrected by Doctor Doom, who plans to make use of her powers.
"That's Downey's voice," VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas has shared of the moment. "I can't talk too much about how it was constructed, because I don't want to give away, but yes, that line was designed for this moment, specifically," he explained.
What Avengers: Doomsday might have in store for Wanda remains to be seen, but, for now, this VisionQuest Easter egg is a bittersweet reminder that the family is missing a member.
Doomsday features a supersized cast, including the likes of Anthony Mackie's Captain America, the Fantastic Four, the Thunderbolts, Letitia Wright's Shuri, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, the Fox-era X-Men, Chris Evans's Steve Rogers, and, of course, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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