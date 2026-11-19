At long last, GTA 6 is finally here, and wouldn't you believe it – not only is it rather good, but it's also pretty popular. That wasn't unexpected, of course, and if one market intelligence and analyst firm's launch-week prediction proves accurate, Rockstar could be on track to earn more than the biggest Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter movies combined.
This is an observation highlighted by Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who writes on Twitter: "Newzoo's forecast is that GTA VI will generate more in its launch week than the entire original theatrical runs of the most successful Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars movies combined."
He appears to be citing Newzoo's July estimate, following the game's pre-orders going live. At the time, it was predicted that GTA 6 could earn between $3.3 billion and $5.2 billion in total sales by the end of its launch week.
If Sensor Tower's most recent estimate is correct, then GTA 6 hasn't reached this high just yet, but we're only just on launch day – Newzoo was allowing for the full week in its previous forecast. And, if the analytics firm ends up being correct, then it could be on track to earn over half a billion dollars more than those movies in its first days, which is wild.
With 10/10 GTA 6 reviews almost across the board, though, it's a deserved result for Rockstar. We'll just have to wait and see how high that number can go.
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I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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