GTA 6 is officially the "most pre-ordered game" in PlayStation and Xbox store history, Sony and Microsoft confirm

Perhaps unsurprisingly, GTA 6 is reportedly the most pre-ordered game of all time, with Sony and Microsoft confirming that's at least the case for the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store.
Market intelligence firm Sensor Tower has reported via its sales tracker that GTA 6 has sold an estimated 9.69 million copies through pre-orders ahead of the game's launch next week. Per its data, GTA 6 has already made just shy of a billion with $942 million in revenue. Unsurprisingly, given its larger install base and co-marketing deal, PlayStation is leading, with roughly 75% of pre-orders (7.23 million copies) on PS5, while Xbox has roughly 25% (2.46 million copies), per the data provided. This beats Cyberpunk 2077 as the most pre-ordered game, with CD Projekt Red announcing over 8 million pre-orders ahead of its disastrous launch.
Following Sensor Tower's data release, Sony posted on the PlayStation Blog to celebrate the availability of GTA 6 preloads. In this post, Sony confirms that "Grand Theft Auto 6 is now the most pre-ordered game in the history of PlayStation Store." Shortly after, Microsoft published a post on Xbox Wire, calling GTA 6 "the most pre-ordered title of all time on the Microsoft Store."
Frankly, I'd have been shocked if GTA 6 wasn't the most pre-ordered game of all time. As much as it pales in comparison to my personal pre-release hype for Donkey Kong Bananza, there's never been a game with a fever quite like this – I mean, when has a game ever had a music festival dedicated to it? If anything, I'm shocked it didn't become that right away after 13 years of waiting.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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