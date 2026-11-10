Skyrim lead doubted Todd Howard's constellation-based skill system, and then the RPG came out: "I was clearly wrong"

Making games like Skyrim requires a lot of collaboration. Disagreement is inherent to such projects, and in one instance, a tenured Bethesda developer remembers not seeing Todd Howard's vision for character progression before players demonstrated it was the right course to take.
Bruce Nesmith, a designer who worked on Morrowind, Oblivion and Skyrim at Bethesda, explained the situation on The Examined Game podcast. "Todd had this vision for how the constellations would reflect your skills," he starts.
"He was looking at the art and wanted the art to drive some of how the skills related to one another," he continues. "I was like, 'No, you're going up you're looking at these, why can't we just put a list out, it's far more functional. People are going to get confused by these constellations, it's not going to work, I'm not seeing it.'"
Skyrim's skill trees being literally made up of stars in the night sky was a visual leap from the number sets of Oblivion. It's an eye-catching approach, and I remember it took me a second to get used to what I was seeing. But once I did, I enjoyed the added flair, and plenty of others did too, according to Nesmith, who wound up with a little egg on his face.
"I held that all the way through production, and the game gets out there, and people loved the constellations," he recalls. "They thought they were fantastic. I was clearly wrong."
He credits Howard with having both the better idea and the leadership position to take the risk on it. A foundational requirement of good collaboration is someone at the helm who can sense what the right direction is when there are split decisions, regardless of who comes up with it. This is one instance where Howard had the pleasure of being both.
We'll see what lays in store in The Elder Scrolls 6, and who'll take the blame for the problems. Howard seems like a good default candidate either way.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.