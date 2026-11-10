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GloryBound codes (November 2026) for Lucky Spins and Chests

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Codes for GloryBound will give you an advantage in the arena by unlocking fresh gear and blessings for your gladiator

Press image for GloryBound codes showing a group of gladiators assembled in the coliseum
(Image credit: SphereX Studio)
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GloryBound codes can help you rise through the gladiatorial ranks, starting as a lowly prisoner and working your way up to become a legendary Roman warrior. Head out into the Colosseum on your own or with a squad of four, then fight off tough soldiers, fierce beasts, and mythological creatures on your quest for glory.

The current promos available will provide you with Free Spins and Lucky Spins, which you can then redeem at the Crystal of Fortuna to unlock random Blessings and gain special powers to use in this combative Roblox experience. If you're ready to prove your worth in the arena, then these are the codes for GloryBound and how to redeem them.

If you'd prefer some general promos that unlock avatar rewards for all experiences, then check out our guide to the latest Roblox promo codes.

All GloryBound codes

The menu screen used to redeem GloryBound codes

(Image credit: SphereX Studio)

The following GloryBound codes can be claimed in-game:

  • NEWMAPSCOMING – 30x Free Spins
  • FIRSTUPDATE – 5x Lucky Spins
  • THANKYOU – 5x Lucky Spins

There are currently a handful of GloryBound codes available, offering regular and lucky spins to unlock new Blessings. To use these, enter The Rift from the main lobby area, then approach the big blue Crystal of Fortuna and interact with it. Previous promos have given cash to spend, and chests you can open from your inventory to unlock new gear.

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How to redeem GloryBound codes

An orange arrowing indicating how to access the menu used to redeem GloryBound codes

(Image credit: SphereX Studio)

To redeem GloryBound codes, you need to complete the tutorial including your first visit to the arena, which will then unlock new options on the main lobby screen. Tap the Present icon in the top left of the screen to access the Daily Rewards menu, then select the Codes tab before using the Enter a code text box to type a promo. Codes for GloryBound automatically convert to all caps when entered, so you just need to use the right spelling.

Expired GloryBound codes

  • BERSERKER – 1x Epic Chest
  • BOSS – 1x Epic Chest
  • UPDATE – 1,000 Cash

There are already some expired GloryBound codes, as the initial promos have been replaced with more recent ones. This process is likely to continue as the game develops, so make sure you've grabbed any active codes when they're available.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Iain Wilson
Iain Wilson
Guides Editor

Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.

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