Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes (November 2026) for free Lucky Spins and Gears

Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes will give you a head start in this mechanized fighting championship, while you command your robot to jab, cross, and hook punches to knock down their opponent. Whether you're going up against real players or bots, you'll need to duck and weave until you can unleash your special move in the ring.
The promos available will give you access to lots of Lucky Spins for free, where you can unlock better fighters including the Epic Janus and Wraith, the Legendary Dozer and Crusader, or maybe an even more powerful bot, along with Gears to spend in this combative Roblox experience. If you're all set to square off, then these are the codes for Ragdoll Robot Boxing and how to redeem them.
If you're after some more general promos to get avatar rewards for all of your experiences, then we have the latest Roblox promo codes covered.
All Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes
The following Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes can be redeemed for rewards:
3000LIKES – 15x Lucky Spins new!
MINIUPD – 20x Lucky Spins
2500LIKES – 20x Lucky Spins
2000LIKES – 20x Lucky Spins
1800LIKES – 20x Lucky Spins
ROBOTBOXING – 500x Gears
RELEASE – 300x Gears, 3x Spins
HEAVYMETAL – 2x Spins
SCRAPJAW – 1x Lucky Spin
At the moment there are a decent number of active codes for Ragdoll Robot Boxing available, providing lots of Lucky Spins alongside a few regular Spins and some Gears currency. The free spins stack up and can be used at any time, so there's no reason not to claim all of the promos immediately and stock up.
There are no prerequisites needed to redeem Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes, so all you have to do is tap the CODES option to the left of the main screen, then use the ENTER CODE text box that appears to type in a promo before hitting the REDEEM button to collect your rewards. Despite what it might say on the official Discord, codes for Ragdoll Robot Boxing are not case-sensitive so they don't have to be written all in caps as long as the spelling is correct.
Expired Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes
1500LIKES – 50x Spins
800 LIKES – 10x Spins, 10x Lucky Spins
400LIKES – 20x Spins
SORRYPLS – 30x Spins
UPDATETIME – 25x Lucky Spins
SORRY4RESETSERVERS – 10x Spins
1KPLAYERS – 15x Lucky Spins
200LIKES – 10x Lucky Spins
100LIKES – 10x Lucky Spins
We already have plenty of expired Ragdoll Robot Boxing codes as they don't seem to stick around for long, which means it's important to grab any active promos as soon as possible so you don't miss their rewards.
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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