Marvel Tokon reveals Venom, Jane Foster's Thor, X-Men's Jubilee and the "Phoenix version of Cyclops" coming as Year One DLC heroes

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is welcoming four new playable superheroes in its Year One DLC - Spider-Man's frenemy Venom, X-Men's Jubilee, Jane Foster's Mighty Thor and a version of Cyclops who's been taken over by Phoenix are all joining the fighting game's colorful roster.
Publisher PlayStation announced the full lineup earlier today, a few days after revealing Phoenix Cyclops as its first post-launch character coming on November 2.
Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls - Year 1 DLC Character: Thor (Jane Foster) | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube
Developer Arc Systems chose to add a "Phoenix version of Cyclops" because the frequent X-Men leader has appeared in so many fighting games over the years that the team wanted to "challenge ourselves to explore whether there was a way to present him in a style that felt different from what players had seen before," according to a blog post penned by producer Takeshi Yamanaka. "This became a major topic of discussion within the team."
"We felt this interpretation would allow us to create fresher visuals and a more exciting fighting style while offering something unexpected for players," Yamanaka says of the character, who was inspired by an Avengers vs X-Men storyline. "Cyclops is designed as an all-rounder who excels at both long-range combat and close-range strikes through his versatile use of Optic Blasts."
Up next is Jane Foster's Thor - as seen in the Mighty Thor comic run - who looks awesome in a first-look trailer (above). She's coming as a Year One fighter sometime this winter, and unsurprisingly "wields the legendary Mjolnir" to unleash the "electrifying power of the God of Thunder."
Venom heads to Marvel Tokon next spring, alongside a post-launch stage called Klyntar, which is an artificial planet hosting the alien symbiotes in some comic book incarnations. X-Men mainstay Jubilee is the final Year One character, coming sometime in summer 2027.
Marvel Tokon's Year One pass costs $35, though it's also included with the game's Deluxe and Ultimate editions.
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Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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