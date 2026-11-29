I'm not sure we can be trusted to have nice things, because the community isn't behaving itself now that a Lego Dune Sandworm set has been leaked.
It all started when the kit turned up at Reddit via leaker Lite. In promo shots and lifestyle pictures that match the company's usual photography, a Lego Dune Sandworm set that's supposedly 1,837 pieces can be seen in all its glory with one of the titular creatures erupting from the desert and upending a spice harvester. It's a really impressive set , but unfortunately, a lot of fans have pointed out that it resembles the Dune 2 popcorn buckets that... well, I think Josh Brolin had a pretty relatable reaction to them.
Returning to Arrakis
Assuming it's real, this actually isn't the first Dune set Lego has made; it previously produced a rather magnificent Ornithopter model (which is currently on offer at Amazon). We were pretty keen on this one, as we gave the kit four-and-a-half stars in our Lego Dune Atreides Royal Ornithopter review.
While many of the responses I've seen online have played coy, the reddit post's top comment just comes out and says it: "Ha, reminds me of this really suggestive popcorn bucket I saw once." Things kinda devolve from there, and I'll leave it at that.
Anyway. In terms of the alleged set itself, it isn't a sprawling playset or monstrously large diorama like some of the best Lego sets; it's a relatively small and self-contained scene. That doesn't mean it lacks presence, though. It's an incredibly dramatic kit that puts its limited pieces to very good use. I'm particularly keen on the tiles that make it look like the sandworm is sending sand flying as it erupts from underground, and the tiny ornithopters and spice harvester sell the scale brilliantly.
It also comes with a fun extra; what looks to be either a minifigure Fremen wearing a stillsuit and holding onto the picks used to ride sandworms, or Paul from when he did the same thing in Dune's sequel. The pictures are a bit too fuzzy to tell, but my guess is the latter.
While it's obviously not been confirmed, reliable source Bricktap leapt into the same reddit thread to report that the set would cost roughly $150 and launch on January 1. Considering their track-record, I'd be inclined to believe them - and if that's the case, the beginning of 2027 is going to be absurdly busy what with numerous sets based on Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and more dropping at the same time. Hopefully fans will have cleared their schedule for then, though considering how good this year's Black Friday Lego deals have been, I suspect a few of us will have quite a backlog to work on ahead of New Year...
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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