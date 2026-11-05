Smaller, far more affordable Lego Enterprise rumored for next year, followed by a Homer Simpson set

It looks like we might be getting a smaller and far more affordable Lego Enterprise next year, if leaks are to be believed – and it's apparently being joined by a Homer Simpson set.
Reliable source Unibricks is suggesting that we'll be getting a midi scale (AKA pint-sized models that are about six to nine inches long and made for display) version of the original USS Enterprise in March 2027. It'll apparently come with a single minifigure, will cost $79.99, and is made up of 580 pieces.
Wait, what's midi scale?
If you want an example of what a midi scale Lego set looks like, the Millennium Falcon (which you can typically get at a discount via Amazon) is a great example. This sits on a display stand and measures around nine inches long and seven inches wide. As noted in our Lego Millennium Falcon review, it nails the overall design without feeling like corners have been cut.
Unibricks is also suggesting that a Lego Homer Simpson figure will drop shortly afterward, hitting shelves in April 2027. This will also be around 500 pieces and cost $79.99, the leaker claims. It'll presumably be like Lego Shrek or Lego Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) on a smaller scale, which I'd definitely be up for.
As for Enterprise, this is exactly what I've been wanting since the range was announced. I adore the Lego U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D, and it looks magnificent – but that kit is so massive many will struggle to find room to display it. In much the same way, it's expensive enough to be priced out of many budgets. More bite-sized and affordable midi scale models address both concerns. It's arguably a better choice for the majority of people.
Plus, it opens the floor to a host of ships that may otherwise never get the Lego treatment. Some (like Discovery, the 2000s Enterprise, or even my beloved Voyager) may not have the sway to warrant a several thousand-piece mega-set, but could sneak through the door as a cheaper midi scale ship. You could even start expanding into alien vessels like the Klingon Bird of Prey or Romulan warbird.
No matter what, these kits are a good way off – if they exist at all. That means they won't be joining the best Lego sets any time soon, but thanks to Unibrick's reputation, I'm inclined to believe this suggestion. Take it with a grain of salt, of course, but they've been on the money with enough rumors (like the new Doomsday Avengers Tower or last year's Pirates of the Caribbean model) for me to think there's merit to this.
I've been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, but these days you'll find me managing GamesRadar+'s tabletop gaming and toy coverage (I spend my time here handling everything from board game reviews to the latest Lego news). I've also been obsessed with Warhammer since the 1990s, and love nothing more than running tabletop RPGs like D&D as a Dungeon Master.
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