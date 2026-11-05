Marvel's Wolverine sells 2.4 million copies in 2 months – nearly 1 million fewer than Marvel's Spider-Man managed in just 3 days

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The Spider-Man game hit nine million sales in 90 days

Logan poses with his claws out in Marvel&#039;s Wolverine with the Midnight skin
(Image credit: Sony)
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Marvel's Wolverine has had a shaky debut, to say the least, having already stood as Insomniac's worst-reviewed game in years on Metacritic in September – so it's not all that surprising that it isn't selling too well, either.

Or, at least, not as well as other Marvel superhero games. New financial results from Sony prove as much, showing that the Wolverine-inspired title has sold just 2.4 million copies in the few months since its release.

That might sound like a solid number right off the bat, but it's not all that great when you compare it to, for example, Marvel's Spider-Man, which mustered up more sales in far fewer days.

A quick look at our trusty ol' PlayStation 2018 Year in Review highlights how the older game saw a whopping 3.3 million sales in just three days. And, as a post over on X points out, this number rose quickly to nine million copies within the first 90 days – so, the same time that we've now seen between Marvel's Wolverine launching and its newly reported 2.4 million figure.

In other words, from a sales point of view, it's alright but not great.

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Our own Marvel's Wolverine review outlines why the game "lacks the depth, nuance, and variety you'd expect" of an Insomniac title, with an overly messy story, boring combat, and "inconsistent features."

Others have evidently felt the same, actually prompting the developers to respond to all of the negative feedback shortly after release. Folks complained about everything from how the game "plays itself" to its janky physics.

Interestingly, however, it hasn't all been doom and gloom. Marvel's Wolverine actually beat NBA 2K27 as a PlayStation 5 top-seller in the US and Europe despite the mixed reviews – but it's clear that's not enough to boost it too high re: overall sales.

Marvel's Wolverine star Debra Wilson isn't sure why Insomniac used her likeness for Callisto: "I honestly love games where they don't look like me at all"

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

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