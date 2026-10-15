Marvel's Wolverine star Debra Wilson isn't sure why Insomniac used her likeness for Callisto: "I honestly love games where they don't look like me at all"

Destiny 2 and Star Wars Jedi star Debra Wilson says she prefers playing characters who aren't modeled after her, and questioned why Marvel's Wolverine developer, Insomniac, made Callisto use her likeness.
Despite a film and TV career dating back to 1992, Debra Wilson has become one of the most prolific video game actors of all time in the last decade. While she did have roles in the likes of Metal Gear Solid 4 and Halo 3, Wilson has been in a huge number of games as of late – 10 in 2019 alone and a further 27 games since 2023 – including major roles in Death Stranding 2 and most recently Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve.
Speaking on a June 2026 episode of Hyperfixated with Joseph Shepherd (which has since resurfaced on social media), Wilson was asked by the host why so many characters she plays feature her likeness. She explains, "The game designers do that. I don't do that," recalling that this was the case with Star Wars Jedi's Cere Junda, Marvel's Wolverine's Callisto, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's Amanda Waller – the latter of which she notes, "I am so grateful that I've played Amanda Waller from the Suicide Squad in three different iterations and only one of them looked like me."
Wilson adds, "I honestly love games where they don't look like me at all," and asks, "If it just looks like me, then how do you get a chance to really escape into a character?" For her recent role in Marvel's Wolverine, Wilson notes that Callisto "is a known character in the world of X-Men" and thinks, "Why make it look like me when there are so many iterations?"
Wilson also notes that she's been cast as "European character with foreign accents," saying "I love doing those characters." She adds that when she returns to do pickup lines "I go back in to do that to look at them and see me, and not see me," explaining "I look at it, and again, feel me in that: I am in there like I'm really in there."
I realize the irony of saying this as a Hideo Kojima fan – with Death Stranding filled with actors' likenesses, including Wilson – but I totally agree. I think there is an element of bespoke character design that is lost when something like Marvel's Wolverine uses Troy Baker's face for Mister Sinister, and it almost feels like the AAA game trend of trying to be films, when some of the most iconic game characters of all time look nothing like their actors at all.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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