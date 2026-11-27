We haven't heard much about the Iron Man game at EA's Motive Studio since it was announced in 2022. Really, we haven't heard anything, but there's been a reasonable suggestion that we'll finally learn more at this year's The Game Awards.
The first and most prominent clue that something is brewing comes from the company itself, as the official website's been revamped. There's no mention of Iron Man anywhere on the site, but the fact it's been made to look all nice and sleek indicates someone's taking care of it, and there may well be a flurry of activity on the way.
On top of that, you have The Game Awards itself being sponsored by Disney this year. The ceremony is being livestreamed on Disney Plus, and a significant number of projects under the House of Mouse are expected to appear.
Marvel Studios has been part of the Disney stable for years now. That includes the billionaire philanthropist Tony Stark and his exploits as Iron Man. A purported trailer actually leaked back in August for this release, just showing Tony putting on the suit. It's rough and clearly a work-in-progress - but that could be because it's being tinkered with for a certain worldwide showcase.
Throw in the synergy of The Game Awards occurring right before Avengers: Doomsday arrives in cinemas, featuring a returning Robert Downey Jr. as the eponymous villain Doctor Doom, and it all lines up, really. The timing is conspicuous, even if it doesn't indicate much other than that.
I would expect a few Marvel-related games across the show regardless. The MCU is headed into another era with Doomsday and the follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, and that includes finally bringing the X-Men back to the big screen.
Arkane's Blade and Plaion's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra are good candidates for turning up as well, though Blade remains mired in Microsoft's ongoing layoff wave. After that, who knows? Maybe the fabled Black Panther solo game will appear and we might get the first details on Spider-Man 3. All are exciting prospects, but should he make an appearance, expect Tony to steal the show.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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