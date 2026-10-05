Marvel's New York Comic Con 2026 panel: 5 predictions for the TV and animation panel

As always, details on the panel are pretty slim, but that doesn't mean we won't be in for some big surprises. Below, we get into our big predictions of what might happen at the panel as Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum invites a series of guests to join him in the Big Apple. From new details on previously announced television shows as well as insight from Marvel's animation output, we're expecting some big reveals. There are even some rumors that several new MCU series are already in development, which could make a surprise appearance.
For everything we're expecting from the Marvel TV and animation panel, read on for our complete guide below. And while you're here, why not have a read of our Marvel timeline to get up to speed ahead of time.
Marvel's biggest upcoming show is set to hit Disney Plus in just a few weeks. VisionQuest will mark the end of the WandaVision trilogy as it picks up with White Vision after the events of the climactic season finale. We'll meet Paul Bettany's synthezoid as he tries to grapple with Vision's implanted memories, his place as a former AI, his origins from Ultron, and a bounty hunter on his tail. Just a normal Tuesday, right?
We've seen lots of trailers at this point, so our best guess is that Bettany, James Spader, and showrunner Terry Matalas might make an appearance at the panel to give a few final updates.
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 trailer
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 will be swinging onto our screens in January 2027, and we still haven't seen a trailer. First footage debuted behind closed doors at D23 back in August, so I'm betting New York Comic Con will be when Marvel Studios releases the teaser for everyone to see.
The new season will pick up after the events of season one as Peter Parker battles his usual rogues' gallery. Hudson Thames returns to voice Spidey, alongside Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn and Charlie Cox as Daredevil. Newcomers in season 2 include Spider-Gwen and Eddie Brock, and rumors are that Peter will be getting a symbiote suit too. I can't wait to get the first proper look at that.
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First look at Daredevil: Born Again season 3
Daredevil: Born Again has always had a very strong presence at New York Comic Con thanks to its setting. However, it's not quite clear whether this will continue for season 3, given the recent news that this will be the show's final outing. I'm hoping that we'll still get a final send-off appearance from Hell's Kitchen's finest given that season 3 has wrapped filming.
My biggest hope is that Charlie Cox might make an appearance to debut the first look at new footage, although at this stage it feels likely this will debut behind closed doors. GamesRadar+ will be in the room, though, to give you all the updates as we get them. If we do get any new footage of Daredevil: Born Again season 3, I'm expecting official confirmation about some familiar faces returning after all the set leaks earlier this year.
X-Men '97 season 3 and Marvel Zombies season 2 updates
While live-action TV for Marvel may be in flux, it seems like animation is thriving. X-Men '97 season 3 and 4 have already been confirmed, with the former set to arrive in 2027. The ending of season 2 of the mutant show also set up a tantalizing tease for the direction of the show in new episodes by introducing Mystique to the fray. Footage of X-Men '97 has previously debuted at NYCC, so it's possible this could happen again this year, although it would be pretty early.
Marvel Zombies is also officially returning for a second season and could make an appearance at the panel. Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum announced back in April on The Escape Pod that he'd seen an animatic of the first episode. Based on this timeline, it seems pretty likely that we could be in for some new footage from the show, whether this be a trailer or a clip. Plenty of the MCU's biggest stars reprised their roles for their animated counterparts in the first season, so there may also be some confirmation of more stars following in their footsteps.
New TV shows
A big question mark is currently hanging over Marvel's upcoming slate: will there be any more live-action TV shows? At the moment, the only confirmed shows are VisionQuest, which will release very soon, and Daredevil: Born Again season 3, which will be the final season. Beyond that, Marvel has no more live-action shows in development. Could NYCC be the place to announce more?
It's certainly possible, especially given recent reports that the studio has been actively developing a number of shows. According to The Hollywood Reporter back in September, Marvel has between three and five series in development. The publication even announced that one, a thriller codenamed Zodiac, was very close to being greenlit. If this is true, it seems inevitable that we might get some announcements at New York Comic-Con. Watch this space.
The Marvel TV and animation panel takes place at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 8 at 4:15pm ET (1:15pm PT and 9:15pm BST).
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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