Kevin Feige didn't want Wanda Maximoff to reunite with Vision in VisionQuest because the show should "stand on its own"

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Paul Bettany says they considered bringing Wanda back

WandaVision
(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+)
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VisionQuest came to a close with an epic season finale that saw Vision reunite with both of his sons, Billy and Tommy Maximoff. However, there was a missing member of the family: Wanda Maximoff. She's mentioned several times in the final few episodes but doesn't appear in the main series.

However, it turns out that they did consider bringing her back. Speaking to The Playlist, Vision star Paul Bettany said: "I remember having this conversation with [Kevin Feige], and he said, 'You and Terry [Matalas, showrunner] have done such a great job at making me care about Vision. I really don't think you should distract from that by giving the audience that at the end of the [show]. It will just fundamentally all become about WandaVision again, and this should and can stand on its own.' And I think he was right."

Of course, this doesn't mean that Wanda doesn't appear at all in the Disney Plus show. In the finale's second post-credits scene, Doctor Doom takes a trip to Mount Wundagore. We see Wanda pull down the mountain on top of her, as happened in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, before Doom appears and lifts the stones off of her. He brings her back to life before saying, "Scarlet Witch awaken, your power will be mine."

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Elizabeth Olsen looks set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday then and a recent leak from Anthony Mackie seemed to confirm that Vision is coming back too. We may finally get a Maximoff reunion after all then, although probably not under the best of circumstances.

For more on all things MCU, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as our breakdown of the Marvel timeline.

Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

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