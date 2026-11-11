The VisionQuest finale has a deleted scene that confirms that another major character is alive

VisionQuest episode 8 featured some major reveals, but it seems another was left on the cutting room floor.
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the VisionQuest ending. Make sure you've seen it before reading on.
VisionQuest ends with the bombshell that Wanda Maximoff has been resurrected by Doctor Doom. However, it seems that another character was also almost brought back at the end. Jocasta was supposed to have survived in the finale, but the final scene ended up getting cut.
On the Official VisionQuest Podcast, host Iman Vellani asked showrunner Terry Matalas about the first post-credits scene where it's revealed that Ultron is alive. He's holding Jocasta's source code in his hand as he's living in the mansion that once belonged to Virgil and Phineas Horton. This implies that he's planning to try and bring her back somehow after she was killed by an adamantium bullet.
As Matalas reveals, "There's a deleted scene for that in which you see that she got out in some nanos. Ultimately, we felt like we wanted to save that. It relieved a bit too much of the drama of the finale."
He added: "For me, the other important thing was I wanted Ultron out in the world again. I think the first pitch was, 'I want the last shot would be him putting on a hat and turning into a crown in the Louvre.' That's one family... so we could see this family again."
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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