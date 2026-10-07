VisionQuest showrunner says they've purposely kept one "chilling" and "heartbreaking" character out of promo for the show: "I can't wait for everyone to see it"

VisionQuest showrunner Terry Matalas says Jocasta, an android known in the Marvel comics for her relationship with Ultron, has been purposely left out of promo for the upcoming Disney Plus show.
"T'Nia Miller," Matalas tells Collider. "We have purposely kept her character out of a lot of the promotion of the show because T'Nia's performance is revelatory. Chilling, nuanced, and even a little heartbreaking. I can't wait for everyone to see it."
Jocasta made her first appearance in The Avengers #162 back in 1977. Ultron created Jocasta with the intention of making her his wife, and even stole the life force from Janet van Dyne aka the Wasp, to try and make it happen.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
Upon realizing Janet would have to die in order for her to live, Jocasta told the Avengers, who promptly defeated him. Though she's programmed to be loyal to Ultron, she eventually betrays him and becomes an unofficial member of the Avengers.
Over the years, Jocasta has been included in several "comic book characters that should be in the MCU" types of lists, from both fans and media publications alike. Miller's performance marks Jocasta's first-ever live-action appearance, which is pretty dang exciting.
I think it's safe to say that we're in for a pretty dark family reunion, what with Vision and Ultron already living in the same house in the upcoming series (though keep in mind that this version of Vision doesn't necessarily remember that Ultron is a genocidal maniac).
VisionQuest arrives this October 14. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.