One half of GTA 6's leading couple, Jason Duval, is unusually reserved and soft-spoken when compared to many of the crime series' boisterous, sometimes gleefully violent protagonists. Why the change? Rockstar Games' narrative lead says the idea came from 1972's The Getaway and Jason's military background.
"When we decided we wanted to tell a story about a couple on the run, we looked at all the similar kinds of movies, and one of the ones that really stood out was [Sam] Peckinpah's The Getaway," senior vice president of narrative, Rupert Humphries, says in a statement given to Destructoid.
The crime flick's star Steve McQueen "was famous for pulling lines out of scripts and saying things with his presence alone," Humphries continues, and that's an energy the team at Rockstar wanted to somewhat match with Jason's characterisation. Although, he also acknowledges that "so many of our protagonists have been the opposite." Think Trevor and the like.
"This also resonated with the research we were doing around veterans and particularly former Army Rangers (in our world we call them Marauders). These guys typically aren't running their mouths or reacting to something unless it's strictly necessary, while still being strong and still asserting themselves," Humphries adds.
The game itself definitely plays on those ideas, too. (Something noted in our GTA 6 review.) Jason isn't the most forthcoming or chatty protagonist, but what he leaves unsaid and when he chooses to communicate is just as important as what he actually shares with Lucia - the other, more chaotic half of the game's central couple, who balances things out somewhat.
"Researching the prolific and headline-grabbing criminal activity that had been taking place over decades in Florida was an obvious starting point," game writer Michael Wiafe also said of the game's sweeping story. "From then on, it was about coming up with authentic characters that didn't stray too far from reality but also were not totally bound by it either. The majority of our main characters are undeniably reprehensible on paper, full-blown criminals, but also decent human beings. Their moral makeup isn't necessarily cut-and-dry, and we don't attempt to make excuses for them. What's important is how they resonate, no matter where you're experiencing the game in the world."
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
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