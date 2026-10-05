GTA 6 story lead insists Rockstar "didn't want to make any kind of statement" with Jason's ex-military background

News
By
Published

A lot of Jason's actions are the result of his "material circumstances," says Rupert Humphries

Jason appears with a messy mullet and facial hair in GTA 6 Ultimate Edition
(Image credit: Rockstar)

GTA 6 protagonist Jason might be a former army man, but the game's narrative lead insists that doesn't mean Rockstar was trying to make "a statement" with his backstory.

Rockstar previously introduced Jason as a man who "grew up around grifters and crooks" and spent "a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens" before returning to "doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners." Then, of course, he meets fellow GTA 6 protagonist Lucia, which "could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him" – a slightly ominous descriptor we'll have to wait and see the outcome of next month.

Concerns for Jason and Lucia's happy ending aside, during a new interview with Love magazine, Rupert Humphries, GTA 6's senior vice president of narrative, is asked about Jason's backstory. Specifically, could it be interpreted as a class story, considering his time in the army, and how consciously has Rockstar written failed social mobility as an aspect of his tale?

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

"We didn't want to make any kind of statement with Jason's backstory," Humphries responds. "It needs to be understood that he takes the measures he does – drug trafficking and becoming a bank robber, etc. – because of his material circumstances. But a lot of this is up to the player to decide whether he needs to do that, or if it's a choice he makes because he's wired differently from other people."

It's a surprising response, largely because it seems to imply that Jason's military background might not figure all that much in the narrative, though I suppose we'll have to watch this space to see how it plays out, and how much the devs are hiding for spoiler purposes right now.

Rockstar obviously also hasn't shied away from social commentary in the past, either. In fact, in this same interview, before being asked about Jason's backstory, Humphries discusses the concept of the American Dream being a recurring theme in the GTA series, including in GTA 4 where "we told an immigrant's story that was supposed to be a kind of hollow commentary on the illusion of America as a land of opportunity, and then we sort of doubled down on that with the cynicism of GTA 5."

GTA 6 boss says Rockstar has to "forego realism" for the sake of the players: "Realism can help greatly with immersion, but too much can feel tedious."

Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. &quot;It was Demon&#039;s Souls into Dark Souls into Bloodborne and then finally into Elden Ring&quot;
    1
    Baldur's Gate 3 and Elden Ring are "North Stars" for Tencent as it eyes next Larian or FromSoftware
  2. 2
    The Batman 2 production "paused" while Matt Reeves steps away to deal with "a family matter"
  3. 3
    A dying man's quest to finish the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake
  4. 4
    Arc Raiders TV and movie adaptations announced alongside Embark's previous shooter The Finals
  5. 5
    Marvel's New York Comic Con 2026 panel: 5 predictions for the TV and animation panel