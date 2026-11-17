OpenAI CEO and co-founder Sam Altman remains perturbed by discussion of his comments regarding RAM allocation prioritizing data centers over personal PCs, reiterating that everyone should "be able to buy a lot of RAM for their own computer" even if it is suboptimal.
Altman discussed the RAM market in a talk with Semafor (thanks, PC Gamer), returning to the well of controversy over his previous comments on the Cheeky Pint podcast.
Previously, Altman said, "From a global allocation perspective, actually it's quite terrible to have everyone have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer, and be used 5% of the time." Better, it would seem, to have that RAM always ramming in a data center.
As the collective internet began sharpening sticks, Altman corrected himself on social media, saying, "I actually do want the world to have tons of memory and people to put as much as they want in their computers." (In the interim, one engineer made a tool that emails Altman about the unused RAM in your PC.)
This is the stance Altman takes with Semafor. "I want people to have a lot of RAM," he says. "I think everybody should buy a lot of RAM, be able to buy a lot of RAM for their own computer. I think this is good. I think the home tinkering is great."
Again, Altman says his original comment was "misinterpreted," even if "there is a true part of it." His defense of that part sees him repeat and expand on the argument that sparked this discourse to begin with.
"If we're going to be in this memory supply shortage," he continues, "then in some sense, whether or not we'll decide to do it, because I think there are other tradeoffs like people having their own at-home inference, the optimal thing would be: can we share this memory and have it working 100% of the time rather than sometimes off in someone's edge device? Again, optimal use of this limited supply maybe is not the reason to make the decision, but that's what I was trying to say."
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I, too, await my share of OpenAI's ram.
You might argue that this is the kind of conclusion you reach, and can only reach, by spending so much time with your head in the AI bucket that you forget to come up for air. Sure, reducing all recreational demand to an obstacle to efficiency and pondering a perfect world where even private machines are seemingly contributing to AI's march might sound out of touch, but at least Altman agrees "the home tinkering is great." Just one problem, as he notes: RAM prices have jumped "like 5x, 7x, something like that" in the wake of an industry that sold tickets to an arena it hasn't built.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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