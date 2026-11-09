Dev creates a tool to automatically inform Sam Altman of all the RAM sitting unused in your PC as OpenAI co-founder complains

Something you learn in 13 years of video game journalism is that some people react poorly to reading things they said. Being quoted can be scary. Now the words sound the way they did leaving your mouth, not the way they may have sounded inside your head.
Anyway, OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman recently complained that his remarks on a podcast, in which he bemoaned the inefficiencies of RAM sitting in personal PCs and not cooking away in AI data centers, were "taken out of context."
"From a global allocation perspective, actually it's quite terrible to have everyone have a bunch of the world's limited supply of DRAM sitting in their own computer, and be used 5% of the time," he said. Later, Altman insisted, after quite some outcry, that "I actually do want the world to have tons of memory and people to put as much as they want in their computers."
Clearly, one software developer took this as a challenge. Enter: Ram-Altman, "A bash script that emails Sam Altman once a day to report the RAM he missed."
Developed (and shared on GitHub) by self-described network operations manager Iain Kay, Ram-Altman is a simple script that automatically informs Altman, at his email, that you have RAM and you are not using it.
"There is RAM in your computer. Right now. Just sitting there, in a personal computer, being personal. You may have thought of this as 'a computer working normally.' On a recent episode of Cheeky Pint, the CEO of OpenAI offered another view," the tool blurb reads.
"So we wrote a script. If your machine has more than 10% of its RAM available, it sends one email a day to let Sam know. It seemed only fair. He can't fix the problem if nobody tells him where the RAM is."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
A sample message that might be sent to Altman, signed "a concerned RAM owner," reads: "Please don't be alarmed, but there is 8.6 GiB of RAM on my desk that isn't in a data centre. That's 56.2% of what's installed here, and as far as I can tell it has no plans today."
If you're wondering, the tool only looks at 10% unused RAM or greater because, "below that, your machine has suffered enough." If you need me, I'll be closing 47 browser tabs.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.