Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is a "good example" of why Mass Effect 5 doesn't have to cost $200 million, former BioWare lead says

Christina Norman – who was the lead cinematics programmer on Mass Effect and lead gameplay and systems designer on Mass Effect 2 and 3 during her tenure at Bioware – reacted to this in a Tweet by sharing a report about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The article in question was about the game's budget being under $10 million, with the record-breaking RPG being able to deliver scale and visual fidelity on a budget that is way below a lot of AAA games these days.
Norman adds "This is a good example of why I think another mass effect game could be made for well under 200 million." She adds, "I mean 5x the budget of Claire Obscure[sic] Expedition 33 should be more than enough." And while you have games like Marvel's Wolverine with a rumored budget of up to $300 million which didn't necessarily land with players, Clair Obscur proves, in Norman's words: "You can always spend more but clever small teams can get it done."
Unfortunately, as anyone who is a fan of Command and Conquer, American McGee's Alice, Burnout, Dungeon Keeper, Dead Space, SSX, Wing Commander, Sim City, Syndicate, Ultima, and a number of other franchises that help me inflate my wordcount will tell you, EA likes to hang onto its IP. So unfortunately, the idea of a new Mass Effect developed independently of EA seems low, no matter the budget.
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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