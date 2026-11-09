Hideo Kojima has high praise for season 2 of Netflix's Keira Knightley-led spy thriller: "I could watch this forever"

Hideo Kojima is back with another review, and this time it's for Netflix spy thriller series Black Doves.
"'Black Doves' was so good that I ended up binge-watching the rest of Season 2 in one sitting," Kojima wrote on Twitter. "Season 1 was great, but Season 2 takes it to a whole new level. For fans of British spy thrillers, this is an absolute treat. The story beautifully captures the lies, love and hate, sadness, loneliness, and loyalty of spies and assassins, building up to an action-packed finale. Above all, Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw are simply outstanding. Kathryn Hunter as the handler of hired killers and Ella Lily Hyland as an assassin are also fantastic. Every single character is brilliantly written and brought to life. I could watch this forever. I really hope there’s another season. Highly recommended!"
Created by Joe Barton (The Lazarus Project), Black Doves stars Knightley as Helen, an undercover spy married to a politician named. After her lover is killed, she realizes that her cover is close to being blown... and the Black Doves send over her friend Sam (Wishaw) to protect her. In season 2, Helen is now married to the new Prime Minister... but when her handler, Mrs. Reed (Sarah Lancashire), goes missing, it's up to her and Sam to find out what the heck happened.
The first season hit Netflix in 2024, and was renewed for a second season just before its December 5 premiere date. Knightley earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance. Black Doves season 1 holds a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (though, curiously, it has a much lower audience rating at 67%), with season 2 currently sitting at a 94% critic score based on 18 reviews.
Black Doves is streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out ourguide to the best Netflix shows, and keep up with new shows on the way.
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Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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