Beyond Nen codes (November 2026) for free spins

As you explore Whale Island, Beyond Nen codes and their rewards are essential to be able to kit yourself out with the best Nen available. You'll challenge other players to battle in the arena as you train for your Hunter exam, but you won't be ready for the test until your build is perfect.
While you can customize your character's appearance for free in this Hunter x Hunter Roblox experience, the likes of your race, ability, and affinity all require spins to try your luck. With rare and legendary option available, you'll need lots of spins, so here are the latest Beyond Nen codes.
If you're after some more general avatar rewards to use in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.
All Beyond Nen codes
These are the Beyond Nen codes you can redeem right now:
20KLIKES - 10x Spins
PATCH2! - 20x Spins
THANKYOU! - 10x Spins
PATCH1! - 30x Spins
UPDATECOMING - 20x Spins
RELEASE! - 10x Spins, Reset Orb
Most Beyond Nen codes are for a few new spins, giving you extra chances to roll a new race or ability. Some, however, might grant the occasional item as well, though as I mention below, these must be redeemed a certain way.
Keep in mind that Beyond Nen codes are case-sensitive, so you have to enter them exactly as they appear above.
Firstly, you need to be in the Beyond Nen Roblox group before you can redeem codes. Once you've done that, simply open the Menu ('M' on keyboard), then select the Products option followed by the Codes tab. Here, you can enter a code exactly as it appears above and click redeem to claim your rewards.
Alternatively, you can redeem codes directly from the customization screen, which is handy if you only want codes for the spins. Do note that codes that offer items or spins and items cannot be redeemed in this way.
Expired Beyond Nen codes
There are currently no expired codes.
There are no expired Beyond Nen codes just yet, but I'm sure those in my list above will be deactivated in time, so don't wait to redeem them.
After studying Music and Lifestyle journalism and writing a column for a stylish lifestyle magazine in her hometown of Brighton, Danielle finally found her feet writing about videogames for WePC in 2021. She then honed her guides writing skills at PCGamesN between 2022 and 2026, when she took those skills to GamesRadar as a Guides Writer. Danielle's guides are a safe space - she definitely got stuck before you did, which is why she's perfect for the job. When she's not replaying the Silent Hill games or a more up-to-date single-player horror game, you'll find her fighting for her life in Dead by Daylight, tending to a garden in Stardew Valley, or doing both in Minecraft.
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