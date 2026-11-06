Dragon Age, KOTOR, and Baldur's Gate writer is "collaborating" on Mass Effect-like RPG The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

David Gaider is one of BioWare's most notable writers. After cutting his teeth on Baldur's Gate 2, he wrote some of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic's most memorable characters, and would go on to lead the narrative for Dragon Age: Origins, setting the tone for BioWare's original fantasy franchise. Gaider notably never worked on Mass Effect, but he's getting the chance to channel its spirit as part of the writing team for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn.
"Alongside my work at Summerfall, I've also been collaborating with the Owlcat Games team on The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, focusing on certain aspects of the game's narrative," Gaider says in a Bluesky post. "The Expanse has long been one of my favourite series, and so obviously I jumped at the opportunity to be involved."
It's tough not to think about Mass Effect when looking at Osiris Reborn – after all, it too is a sci-fi RPG that controls like a third-person shooter where you build relationships with a cast of companions. The connection became even more direct last month, when developer Owlcat threw its own support behind the Save Mass Effect movement.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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