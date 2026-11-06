Fans salute Square Enix localization veteran who died of cancer but kept translating JRPGs during treatment: "My work had been very healing for me"

The world of game localization has lost a legend. Neil Broadley, the localization director on the SaGa series, recently passed away, and tributes from the series' community have been pouring in for him.
His death was announced through his own Twitter account, where a post prepared by Broadley appeared on November 6, published by one of his colleagues. In it, he explains that he'd been suffering for some years with stage four colon cancer, and is now survived by his long-time partner and their dog.
He actually worked through the discomfort of the ongoing treatments he'd undertaken in that time, continuing to translate various releases for Square Enix. "My work had been very healing for through-out the entire ordeal," he writes.
"Continuing on made me feel like my life had purpose," he adds. "I unfortunately will not be around to see the release of my next project, but I am extremely confident that you will enjoy it."
He reveals he was able to bring in his successor, who'll take on the mantle of localizing the SaGa franchise and making sure the long-running fantasy games continue to grow and prosper among English-speaking players. Broadley leaves big shows in that endeavor, because SaGa's enjoyed rejuvenated attention the last while, and his efforts in localizing the games have been crucial to that.
Comments of rest in peace are being left on an interview he did with Square Enix last year, for the release of SaGa Emerald Beyond. His post and a repost from the franchise's official account have replies turned off, but going by the sentiment over there, you can imagine what people are thinking.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Neil Broadley, who served as localization director for the SaGa franchise," reads a post on the series account. "On behalf of everyone involved with the franchise, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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