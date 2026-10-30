Star Trek Online players gather to remember Patrick Stewart, with some hoping for a "permanent" tribute to Captain Picard from the MMO's devs: "You will be missed"

Following the news of Star Trek and X-Men actor Patrick Stewart's death yesterday, fans of Star Trek Online have been gathering to pay tribute to the beloved actor – and request that he be permanently remembered in the MMO with an addition from the developers.
Patrick Stewart died age 86 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia, leaving behind a legacy of legendary characters, from Professor X to Star Trek's ever-charismatic, Earl Grey-loving Captain Picard.
It's no surprise that this legacy is evident outside of television media, too, having made its way into Star Trek Online – Cryptic Studios' 16-year-old MMO based on Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi franchise.
As countless posts online show now, folks are using the game to pay tribute to Stewart. "The memorial for Patrick Stewart in Star Trek Online is growing," as one thread over on Twitter reads, an image of players holding torches in-game attached. Another on Reddit sees starships gather amid the stars to remember the actor: "For Sir Pat."
A different discussion sees more fans wielding torches: "Rest easy Sir Patrick, you will be missed." Perhaps the most notable of all, however, sees a fan hoping to draw Cryptic Studios' own attention.
"With the heartbreaking passing of Sir Patrick Stewart, I would like to propose something meaningful that could become a permanent part of Star Trek Online," the post reads. "Please consider recreating Château Picard, Jean-Luc Picard's family vineyard in La Barre, France, as a peaceful, explorable location on Earth."
Comments highlight how popular the fan's idea is, with the top response saying, "That would be great." Others dub it "a brilliant idea," while more ponder what else the devs could add in honor of Stewart: "Can we get a statue of him as SFA too? That feels fitting for Captain Picard."
It's bittersweet, honestly – there's no denying how sad the actor's death is, but it's more than evident that he's left one behemoth of an impact in our hearts.
Here's hoping Cryptic Studios hears players' requests and considers adding a little something as a nod toward the real-world Captain Picard himself – it's clear the community would stand behind such a heartfelt addition, anyway.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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